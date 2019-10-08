Sophie Turner Mocks 'Influencer Life' in New Instagram Video

Sophie Turner isn't buying what the social media influencers are selling!

On Monday night, the Game of Thrones star made light of all those who've made careers out of promoting products online by posting a video of her own to Instagram.

"Hey guys, just kind of going for my influencer look today," she quipped in the selfie video that included a rosy cheek filter. "Today I just wanted to promote this new powder stuff that you put in your teeth. Basically it makes you s**t your brains out."

Further calling out influencers, Turner added, "It's totally, really, really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere but I don't really give a f**k because I'm getting paid money for it. Influencer life!"

The 23-year-old actress isn't the first celebrity to slam those who push products on social media. Good Place star Jameela Jamil has thrown shade at stars who promote items that promise weight loss.

"I hope all these celebrities all s**t their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do," Jamil tweeted last November in protest against detox teas.

The 33-year-old actress went on to explain that, as a teenager, she felt pressured to look a certain way, so she became someone who "starved herself for years, who spent all her money on these miracle cures and laxatives and tips from celebrities on how to maintain a weight that was lower than what my body wanted it to be." She added that she's since had "digestion and metabolism problems for life."

It's Jamil's hope that celebrities and influencers alike will stop the promotion of these products altogether. "I think I'm slowly but surely making it too disgusting and too embarrassing to promote those teas for everyone," Jamil told ET proudly in January. "And then we could all live happily ever after!"

