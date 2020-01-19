What a man gotta do to be part of an awards season power couple? Marry one of the stars of the biggest show on TV!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner hit the red carpet at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, looking every bit the stylish duo. Jonas kept it simple in a classic black tuxedo, while his wife looked stunning in a structured strapless hot pink gown by Louis Vuitton. She paired the look with pale pink eyes and lips and wore her blonde hair in beachy waves.

Turner and her Game of Thrones co-stars are nominated at Sunday's show for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the final season of the massively successful HBO fantasy epic.

Inside the awards show, held at L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium, Turner posed for a pic with her fellow GoT stars, John Bradley and Alfie Allen.

Last week, Turner and her fellow "J-Sisters" lent their acting talents to yet another Jonas Brothers' music video, starring in the rom-com-inspired clip for the group's latest single, "What a Man Gotta Do." Turner and Jonas hand-jived their way through a Grease-inspired storyline, while Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recreated Risky Business' famous underwear dance party and Danielle and Kevin Jonas reenacted Say Anything's iconic boombox moment.

