Sophie Turner Channels the Mother of Dragons With New Blonde 'Do -- See the Targaryen Transformation!

Sophie Turner has an icy new 'do for the summer.

The 22-year-old Game of Thrones star chopped off her long locks for a stylish shorter style, as well as dyed it a gorgeous blonde that seems almost modeled after her co-star Emilia Clarke's character, Daenerys Targaryen. Turner debuted her new look on Instagram on Thursday, posing alongside her hair stylist Christian Wood.

"New beginnings, new #WellaHair! ♥️ Thank you @sonyadove and @cwoodhair for transforming my look," theX-Men: Dark Phoenix leading lady wrote alongside her Targaryen transformation. Wood also shared a similar photo, writing, "Here she is my girl @sophiet sporting her new Lob and Icy blonde color," as well as a video of him cutting Turner's hair.

The bride-to-be, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, had been rocking lighter tresses for quite some time, a departure from her fiery red hair she has as Sansa Stark.

Just last week, Turner and more of the GoT cast were spotted arriving in Scotland for Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's wedding. Harington and Leslie, who starred as love interests Jon Snow and Ygritte from seasons four through six on the HBO series, found love in real life, and got engaged last September.

See photos of the newlyweds and their castmates in the video below.

