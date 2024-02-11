Movies

Sophie Turner Reacts to 'Game of Thrones' Reunion With Kit Harington in New Movie 'The Dreadful'

kit harington sophie turner
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
By Meredith B. Kile
Published: 9:25 AM PST, February 11, 2024

The pair are set to star together in the upcoming horror film 'The Dreadful.'

The King and Queen in the North are reuniting!

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner are set to reteam on an upcoming gothic horror movie, The Dreadful.

Deadline first reported the news, noting that the film, from writer-director Natasha Kermani (V/H/S/85), is set during the War of the Roses. Anne (Turner) and her mother-in-law live a solitary, harsh life on the outskirts of society. But when a man (Harington) from their past returns, he will set off a sequence of events that become a turning point for Anne.

Turner also shared the news on Instagram, writing of the reunion, "I mean we couldn’t NOT hang out again ya know 🤷‍♀️ #thedreadful."

Turner and Harington, who both earned Emmy nominations for their Game of Thrones roles as Sansa Stark and Jon Snow, respectively, have both gone through significant personal evolutions since their time on the acclaimed fantasy series, which concluded its eighth and final season in 2018.

Turner wed Joe Jonas in May 2019, and the pair share two daughters. However, they announced their split in September 2023, and the actress has been dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson amidst her ongoing divorce proceedings.

Harington, meanwhile, tied the knot with Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie in June 2018 and the pair have since welcomed a son, in early 2021, and a daughter, in summer 2023.

