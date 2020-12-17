Sophie Turner Shuts Down Anti-Maskers With the Ultimate 'Tea'

Sansa Stark is not here for the excuses of anti-maskers! Sophie Turner took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share some of her signature "tea" in a video.

"If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart -- and that's the tea," the British actress before taking a sip of her drink.

Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, welcomed their first child together back in July amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Their baby girl, Willa, is now 4 months old, and her parents had to introduce her to friends and family mostly through Zoom calls.

"The family plans to spend the holidays together, most likely alone due to the pandemic and their daughter being so young," a source previously told ET of the couple, noting that Turner, Jonas and their daughter are not planning to spend the holidays with their extended family members.

"Joe and Sophie have been enjoying being new parents during quarantine," the source said. "The time has allowed them both to slow down their busy lives and really live in the moment and enjoy their daughter, Willa."

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ New Life as Parents! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Plan Low-Key Holiday With Baby Daughter

Sophie Turner Shows Off New Tattoo of Daughter Willa's First Initial

Sophie Turner Shares Throwback Pics From Pregnancy

Related Gallery