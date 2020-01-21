Sophie Turner Wants to Join ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival as Miranda

From Games of Thrones to Lizzie McGuire?

With production for the Lizzie McGuire reboot is currently on pause, Sophie Turner took to social media to announce she’s up for playing Miranda if the show continues.

“The Lizzie McGuire show has been put on hold,” Turner, 23, said in a since-expired Instagram Story. “I'm obviously devastated like the rest of us, but I'm pretty sure -- like, is Miranda appearing in this season, because I'm here. I'm available. I am your new Miranda.”

"Lizzie McGuire people, please reach out to me,” Turner added.

The original show's lead star, Hilary Duff, reprised her role and was also serving as an executive producer on the Disney + reboot of the series, however production was halted after two episodes and original series creator, Terri Minsky, quit her showrunner role.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series," a Disney spokesperson told ET.

Lizzie McGuire ran from 2001 to 2004, chronicling the life of a teenager, played by Duff, and her best friends, Miranda and Gordo. The show was also spun off into 2003’s The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

The character who Turner wants to portray, Miranda, was played by LaLaine on the original series.

