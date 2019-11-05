Moving forward is hard to do. And being honest is even harder.

On season two of the acclaimed Facebook Watch series Sorry for Your Loss, Leigh (Elizabeth Olsen) continues her complex -- and ultimately inspiring -- journey as she tries to move forward in the world while still feeling the aftershocks of loss following the unexpected death of her husband Matt (Mamoudou Athie).

“Season two really is about these characters who have been knocked off their axis and out of orbit reorienting themselves and thinking about who they are going to be going forward. It is a complicated process, one that stops and starts, steps forwards and steps backwards,” creator Kit Steinkellner previously told ET.

“For some characters, they really take big swings, make big moves and take charge for the future of their lives. It doesn't always look natural, healthy or functional, but what these people need to do in this moment is to be alive and to find meaning in their life.”

For Leigh’s sister, Jules (Kelly Marie Tran), that’s exploring a new romance. ET has an exclusive sneak peek of episode eight (“Drumroll, Please”), which sees the two sisters finally having a proper catch-up with each other as Jules shares some unexpected details about her new love interest, Tommy, including the fact that she’s served time.

A deeply human exploration of grief, Sorry For Your Loss mixes pathos and pain, humor and hope. And the clip above is just one example of how all those emotions come into play each episode.

New episodes of Sorry for Your Loss are available every Tuesday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

