Elizabeth Olsen is moving forward with her life.

In Facebook Watch's half-hour drama, Sorry for Your Loss, Olsen returns as Leigh Shaw, a young widow struggling to put her life back together following her husband's unexpected death. The upcoming second season continues Leigh's complicated journey as she navigated the aftershocks of loss and tries to move on amid revelations of the timeline of her husband's death.

ET exclusively debuts the first official photos from the sophomore run -- six in all -- which returns cast members Kelly Marie Tran as Leigh's sister, Jules; Jovan Adepo as Leigh's brother-in-law, Danny; Mamoudou Athie as Leigh's late husband, Matt; and Janet McTeer as Leigh and Jules' mother, Amy.

Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels also wrote a special song, titled "If You Need Me," for the new season, inspired by the community formed from the first season, as well as the stories and comments shared by the Sorry for Your Loss official Facebook group. Michaels met with survivors of grief, whose meetings informed the lyrics to the song.

"Even when someone is not with you, you can still feel them with you. I wanted the chorus to be 'If you need me, I’m there'… even if I can’t physically be there, I’m still there," Michaels said. "That can be about the person that isn’t visibly here anymore, and it can be about the community they have built within Sorry for Your Loss.”

Listen to Michaels' song, released Thursday evening, below.

Get your first look at season two of Sorry for Your Loss, which will consist of 10 episodes, below.

Creator Kit Steinkellner and showrunner Lizzy Weiss spoke to ET last October about exploring the different ways each of their characters experiences grief and the difficult conversations they have about it.

"This is a show that is empathetic to our characters, for all their flaws and shortcomings. They really are trying their best. We love them dearly. We hope what we're saying about sensitive issues is just in the way we love and support our characters, we love and support the people in our lives who are struggling with these issues and ultimately, our show advocates for understanding and kindness above all else," Steinkellner said.

"We don't talk, particularly in American culture, about death. It felt terrifying to most of us, because we have not been raised in a culture where we ask people in our lives, 'What do you want if you go?' These are really, really hard questions," Weiss added. "What is fascinating is there is now a zeitgeist for shows that are touching on grief right now. Maybe there is a movement that's happening to get people to think about grief and loss differently and face it and have conversations most people don't have."

Sorry for Your Loss returns Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET with the first three episodes on Facebook Watch.

