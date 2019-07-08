Welcome to the world, little Reece!

Southern Charm New Orleans star Reagan Charleston welcomed her first child with husband Reece Thomas last month, and now she's sharing the first photos of the little's one's face with ET. Reece Ellis Thomas, who was born on June 12, is of course named after her father.

"Our lives have become so rich since we welcomed little Reece into our family. We thought we had some idea of what it would it feel like when she arrived, but could never have imagined the overwhelming love and joy that she has brought us. I'm so excited to share the love of our lives with the world!" Charleston exclusively tells ET.

Check out the adorable photos below:

Matt Diaz of Mateo & Co.

Matt Diaz of Mateo & Co.

Matt Diaz of Mateo & Co.

Charleston announced her pregnancy over Memorial Day weekend and secretly married Thomas earlier this year. The pair previously dated more than a decade ago and reconnected after Charleston's split from Jeff Charleston following Southern Charm New Orleans season one.

Fans will see Charleston's new love story unfold over the course of season two. Southern Charm New Orleans airs Sundays on Bravo.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Southern Charm New Orleans': Reagan and Jeff Get Real About Their Divorce (Exclusive)

Meet ‘Southern Charm: New Orleans’ Breakout Star Reagan Charleston (Exclusive)

'Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks Reveals Her Husband Will Finally Appear on the Show! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery