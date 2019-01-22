Kathryn C. Dennis has a new love in her life!

The Southern Charm star is dating America's Got Talent alum Hunter Price -- and they're officially Instagram official. Dennis shared a sweet black-and-white photo of herself cuddled up to Price to the social media platform on Friday, captioning the post with a simple heart emoji. Price posted the same pic with the same caption on his Instagram, and a few days later, Dennis couldn't help but gush about how happy she was.

"That’s the best revenge of all: happiness," she captioned a slideshow of snapshots from the same event where she cozied up to Price. "Nothing drives people crazier than seeing someone having a good f**king life."

Dennis and Price's romance appears to be fairly new, as she told fans on Twitter in August that she was in talks to become ABC's next Bachelorette.

The reality star dated her Southern Charm co-star, Thomas Ravenel, off and on until 2016. They share two children together, daughter Kensie and son St. Julien. In 2016, Dennis lost custody of her kids and entered rehab after a positive drug test, and has since been focused on her family and sobriety.

She told ET last April that she was starting to date again.

"I just want a normal, nice [guy],” she said, adding that she dreams of getting married one day, and hopes to expand her family with two to four more kids. “That’s it. That’s all I really care about. Yeah, and tall. And smart. I like someone who can hold a conversation about something other than talking about themselves.”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis on Ashley Jacobs' Apology: 'Are You Kidding Me?'

'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Says She's 'Kind of in Talks' to Be the Next 'Bachelorette'

Kathryn Dennis Shares the ‘Southern Charm’ Moment She Wishes She Could Take Back (Exclusive)

Related Gallery