Joseph Abruzzo is saying his piece on Southern Charm.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo hit, Kathryn Dennis confessed to co-star Naomie Olindo that she was seeing the 38-year-old former state senator. Immediately, Dennis’ friends drew comparisons between Abruzzo and Dennis’ ex, Thomas Ravenel, who is also a former politician. Dennis told Olindo that Abruzzo was the first guy she felt a connection with since Ravenel, with whom she shares two children. Ravenel is no longer a part of Southern Charm for a multitude of reasons, including allegations of sexual assault, which he has denied.

As for Abruzzo, he served as a Democratic member of the Florida House of Representatives from 2008 to 2012, was a member of the Florida Senate from 2012 to 2016, and returned to the House from 2016 to 2018. He opted not to seek reelection in 2018, as he went through a public divorce from his wife, whom he married in 2015. During their split, Abruzzo’s ex allegedly leaked private photos of the former politician to the press and accused him of assault and corruption, all of which he has vehemently denied.

"I stand by my service to our nation as a military veteran, a former state senator who sponsored 50 bills into law, of which many have saved lives, protected women and children and the community I served," Abruzzo tells ET in a statement. "Most importantly, a single father raising a young son."

"While briefly dating Kathryn, I never met the cast of Southern Charm," Abruzzo continues. "They surely do not know me, the manner of which I retired from public office with awards and accolades, nor my character and values. Therefore, the false comparisons and misrepresentations made by some of the cast and production about me is simply an attempt to add more drama to their show."

When Abruzzo opted to not seek reelection to public office in 2018, he told the Sun Sentinel he was walking away from politics to focus on raising his now 4-year-old son, Joseph Abruzzo II.

"There is no way I am giving up more than one day with him more than I have to," Abruzzo said at the time. "Custody time with my son is the absolute primary reason."

Dennis said Abruzzo’s bond with his son was one of her main reasons she was attracted to him, and made it clear that she was well aware of his past while discussing her new beau on Southern Charm, telling Olindo that it’s "all Google-able." But, as fans now know, Abruzzo and Dennis’ relationship did not work out.

"I only wish the best for Kathryn and her future, and respectfully ask the cast to refrain from carrying out the will of producers and focus on stories of their own lives," Abruzzo says.

Dennis is now dating musician Hunter Price. For more on that relationship, check out the video below. Southern Charm airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

