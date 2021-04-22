Patricia Altschul is giving Southern Charm fans an update on Michael Kelcourse's health.

The reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her longtime butler (aka "Butler Michael") at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia, two months after he suffered a stroke.

"Michael has made many good friends while at the amazing Shepherd Center.. tomorrow he will be transferred to an interim place with assisted living in order to continue with his rehabilitation," Altschul wrote. "Everyone loves #michaelthebutler @shepherdcenter @caringbridgeofficial where you can still send him messages."

As ET reported back in February, Altschul's son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, confirmed to The Daily Dish that Kelcourse "suffered an acute spinal cord infarction, often called a 'spinal cord stroke.'"

"Although this tragedy has caused significant nerve damage and impairment, with the help of the outstanding physicians at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, we are hopeful Michael will soon recover," the statement continued. "Thank you for respecting Michael's privacy during this challenging time."

Hear more from the cast of Southern Charm in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Southern Charm' Star Michael the Butler Suffers Stroke

'Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Proudly Shows Off Her Stretch Marks

'Southern Charm' Alum Ashley Jacobs Engaged to Boyfriend Mike Appel

Shep Rose on His Book, His 'Southern Charm' Future and Having Kids With Girlfriend Taylor Ann Green This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery