Shep Rose is taking a break from Twitter.

The Southern Charm star received backlash after mocking a woman collecting cans on his Instagram Live earlier this week. Rose was not expecting his fans to get upset, and later took to Twitter to apologize for his video.

"I know some people were upset about the video from Sunday night. It was a stupid joke and bad idea all around. Also a bit out of context. I spent a few minute with her talking and telling jokes. She laughed a little. But yeah, wasn't cool or funny. Mea culpa," Rose wrote on Tuesday in captured tweets.

However, the backlash continued and on Thursday he took to Twitter once more to apologize for actions.

"I feel absolutely sick about all that's transpired this week. I've compounded stupidity upon stupidity. Just know that I never intended to hurt anyone. And I do enjoy sharing my adventures and thoughts with you. But I blew it. Anyway, gonna take a little break and look inward," the reality star wrote before deactivating his account.

The 39-year-old South Carolina native, meanwhile, has kept his Instagram active, sharing photos and videos of him and his dog with fans on his Instagram Story.

