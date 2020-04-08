Steve Carell’s return to TV is going to be out of this world. He and The Office producer Greg Daniels co-created the upcoming Netflix series Space Force, which sees Carell playing four-star general Mark R. Naird, who finds himself tasked with getting American soldiers to the moon as the leader of the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

On Wednesday, the streaming platform shared its first look at the workplace comedy since it was first announced in January 2019. “On June 18, 2018, the Federal Government announced the creation of a 6th major division of the United States Armed Forces,” Netflix shared at the time, revealing that it was partially inspired by President Donald Trump’s desire to form an army for space.

“The goal of the new branch is to ‘defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks’ …or something,” the statement continued. “This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.”

Joining Naird’s race for space dominance is Lisa Kudrow as his wife, Maggie, who has given up her own ambitions to support her husband’s career. Rounding out the cast are John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake.

Carell’s latest role follows his brief dramatic turn as co-star of the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show opposite Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Both series mark his long-awaited return to TV after leaving The Office in 2011. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait long for Space Force, which debuts May 29 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, this is not the only Office alum creating a new workplace comedy inspired by modern times. Former showrunner and star Paul Lieberstein is re-teaming with Ben Silverman on a series about working from home, which is has become the new normal around much of the country.

