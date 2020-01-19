The Morning Show is gearing up for its second season, but it may be without one of its main stars.

While Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will be reprising their roles as morning show hosts Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, respectively, in the Apple TV+ series, Steve Carell still has no deal to return as disgraced host Mitch Kessler.

"We're exploring it," The Morning Show executive producer Michael Ellenberg told reporters Sunday during Apple TV+'s winter Television Critics Association press tour session, adding that they've read the first two scripts of season two already. "No update yet."

Ellenberg's comment was in response to showrunner Kerry Ehrin telling The Hollywood Reporter in December that she “would like [Steve] to be back in season two."

"It’s in the works, but it’s not a done deal yet. That’s all I can say," she told THR at the time. "But I would very much like him to be and I think that continuing that story is actually important.”

Told through the lens of Alex and Bradley working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, The Morning Show is a candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.

In the final episodes of the first season, Carell's character, Mitch, was revealed to have caused even more harm than first acknowledged amid the #MeToo movement. In a flashback-heavy episode, Mitch took advantage of Hannah (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), a junior staffer on the morning show, in a hotel room that instigated a downward spiral for Hannah and culminated in a tragic end for that character.

The first season of The Morning Show is streaming now on Apple TV+.

