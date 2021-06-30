'Space Jam' Stars Don Cheadle and Cedric Joe Didn't Know Michael B. Jordan Would be in the Movie (Exclusive)
Space Jam: A New Legacy is filled with surprises, even for its stars. ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Don Cheadle and Cedric Joe ahead of the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1996 film, where they dished on facing off against LeBron James and finding out Michael B. Jordan was in the film.
"A lot of [the cameos] were surprises," shared Joe, who plays James' son in the film. "Michael came to set a few times, but I didn't know he was actually going to be in it."
Cheadle was just as shocked about Jordan's appearance in the film. "People were like, 'Michael B. Jordan is in this movie,' and I was like 'What?'" he added.
While some of their favorite cameos came from the Black Panther star and the countless NBA players that were in the Space Jam sequel, the pair were most star-struck by none other than the Looney Tunes themselves.
"Mine is Daffy. I love Daffy duck," Joe said of his favorite Looney Tune in the film.
"How are you not gonna say Bugs? I mean I love Bugs, but I also love the Tasmanian Devil," Cheadle shared.
From the CGI tricks used on the court to those used for the film's animated characters, both Cheadle and Joe used their imagination and lots of stunt prep to achieve that movie magic.
"A lot of imagination," Joe said of working with CGI in the sequel. "It definitely took some acting, but it was fun, you know, trying new things."
Some of those "new things" included flying and being hoisted up into a harness.
"We got to fly and we got to go up on the crane," Cheadle revealed. But as far as the harness work, the award-winning actor only had one word for that, "Binding."
As for going head-to-head with James?
"It was great," Cheadle said.
"It was easy," added Joe.
"I mean, really it was easy, it was a lot of like -- people think a lot about what he does, but they don't understand how much he knows games in CGI, how much of that is actually done in post [production]," Cheadle joked.
See all the action when Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16.
