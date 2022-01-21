Spanx Butt-Lifting Leggings Are Back in New Colors

They say if you've got it, flaunt it. But for those of us who need some extra help with our flaunting, these magical Booty Boost Active Leggings from Spanx are here to help. The shape-enhancing leggings, made from Spanx's signature compression fabric, live up to their name, helping to sculpt your rear while ensuring the most flattering fit.

The leggings have also received the seal of approval from booty-flaunting Kourtney Kardashian, who has been seen wearing them on more than one occasion. A long-time fan of Spanx, the reality starlet even raved about these leggings on her lifestyle website, Poosh.

According to the website, these leggings will give you your "best butt ever," and we're inclined to agree. So, we were thrilled to see that the shapewear brand has released them in four new colors, including two tie-dye patterns and two classic solids. Available in sizes XS-3X, these leggings are perfect for anyone who needs an extra lift.

Check out the leggings in all the new available colors below.

