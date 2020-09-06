Spanx Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Panty Bundles
Spanx, Hollywood's go-to shapewear brand, is offering big deals on items including undergarments, jeans and more.
The Spanx sale is happening right now -- offering up to 40% off panty bundles. You'll also find discounts on bras, Spanx shapewear, Spanx leggings and so many more styles.
Other standout discounts include the popular faux leather leggings, mid-thigh shaping shears and a full coverage bra.
Shop the best deals to purchase from the Spanx sale, below.
Shaping boyshort panties to keep you confident and in control all day.
A two-pack of chic ultra sheer socks with an invisible toe.
These leggings feature a contoured Power Waistband.
A smoothing, undetectable bralette.
A mid-thigh shaper with optimal comfort, support and a barely-there feel.
You can still look cute while working out at home. Follow your go-to Pilates tutorial in this stylish cosmic print performance sports bra and legging set.
We love these comfortable faux leather leggings with gorgeous fit -- designed with the contoured Power Waistband that holds it all in.
