Spanx Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Panty Bundles

Spanx, Hollywood's go-to shapewear brand, is offering big deals on items including undergarments, jeans and more.

The Spanx sale is happening right now -- offering up to 40% off panty bundles. You'll also find discounts on bras, Spanx shapewear, Spanx leggings and so many more styles.

Other standout discounts include the popular faux leather leggings, mid-thigh shaping shears and a full coverage bra.

Shop the best deals to purchase from the Spanx sale, below.

Everyday Shaping Panties Boyshort Spanx Spanx Everyday Shaping Panties Boyshort Spanx Shaping boyshort panties to keep you confident and in control all day. REGULARLY $22 EACH 3 for $45 at Spanx

Sheer Hi-Knee Socks Spanx Spanx Sheer Hi-Knee Socks Spanx A two-pack of chic ultra sheer socks with an invisible toe. REGULARLY $14 $6.99 at Spanx

Faux Leather Snakeskin Leggings Spanx Spanx Faux Leather Snakeskin Leggings Spanx These leggings feature a contoured Power Waistband. REGULARLY $102 $68.99 at Spanx

Bra-llelujah! Bralette Spanx Spanx Bra-llelujah! Bralette Spanx A smoothing, undetectable bralette. REGULARLY $48 $33.99 at Spanx (Bra)

Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Sheers Spanx Spanx Luxe Leg Mid-Thigh Shaping Sheers Spanx A mid-thigh shaper with optimal comfort, support and a barely-there feel. REGULARLY $28 $19.99 at Spanx

Mesh Panel Medium Impact Sports Bra and Booty Boost Active Colorblocked Leggings in Cosmic Spanx Spanx Mesh Panel Medium Impact Sports Bra and Booty Boost Active Colorblocked Leggings in Cosmic Spanx You can still look cute while working out at home. Follow your go-to Pilates tutorial in this stylish cosmic print performance sports bra and legging set. REGULARLY $58 $40.99 at Spanx (Bra) REGULARLY $110 $76.99 at Spanx (Legging)

Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings Spanx Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings Spanx We love these comfortable faux leather leggings with gorgeous fit -- designed with the contoured Power Waistband that holds it all in. REGULARLY $110 $76.99 at Spanx

