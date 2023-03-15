Spice, Queen of Dancehall, Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Dancehall singer Spice is expecting her third child!

The Romantic Mood singer shared the news on Instagram Tuesday with a super glam photoshoot in which she seemingly hinted at the baby's gender. Dressed in a blue tule gown that showed off her growing baby bump, Spice pushed a baby carriage filled with an array of blue flowers.

Propping her bare leg on the carriage, Spice showed off her sparkly heels. The blue theme carried throughout, with the Jamaican singer rocking blue nails and a big, blue braided bun, in a slightly darker shade than the rest of her hair, which was done in a lighter blue to match her gown.

"God has been so good to me. 💙💙💙," she captioned the pregnancy announcement.

The news of baby No. 3 was met with plenty of well wishes in the comments, including from Nicki Minaj, who wrote, "Congratulations mama. 😍😍😍," and fellow dancehall star, Sean Paul, who commented, "Congratulations Gracie blessings Pon blessings!!!"

Spice's TV family, Love and Hip Hop also left a comment, writing, "congratulations! 💙💙💙." After guest-starring in a prior season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Spice joined the main cast in 2019 for the show's eighth season.

Spice, 40, is expecting the little one with Hip Hop alum Khaotic. The rapper appeared on a recent episode of the pop-culture podcast The Baller Alert Show," where the hosts doubted his claims to be the father of Spice’s child, according to a video also shared on Spice’s Instagram.

During the episode, he placed a call to Spice, who on speakerphone exclaimed to the hosts, "That’s my baby daddy, that’s mine!"

In addition to baby No. 3, Spice is also a mom to a son named Nicholas, 16, and a daughter, Nicholatoy, 12, from her past relationship with ex-fiancé Nicholas Lall.

The announcement comes as a happy update from the singer, who suffered serious health issues. After going quiet on social media in the fall, some fans were worried she had died. Spice cleared up the rumors in November, however, informing fans that she was hospitalized after suffering a damaged hernia. Her body went into sepsis, where an infection in the blood can threaten organs and possibly be fatal if untreated, and required immediate surgery, she wrote.

Outside of TV fame, fans my know Spice best for her music. Her 2018 mixtape, Captured, peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s reggae albums chart, and her debut studio album, 10, was Grammy-nominated in 2022 for best reggae album.

