DJ Paris Hilton knows when to play the hits! The 42-year-old hotel heiress and new mom opened up about her newborn son, Phoenix's, musical taste on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"You being a DJ, I assume you have a good playlist for the baby?" asked Fallon. "Yes, of course," Paris replied.
Paris and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed baby Phoenix in January via surrogate.
It turns out that her son's favorite song these days happens to be one close to his famous mom's heart.
"I actually sang, his favorite lullaby is my song, 'Stars Are Blind,'" Paris said, adding, "He has good taste in music."
The banger was released in 2006 on the former reality star's self-titled debut album.
As for her first child, Paris adores the little guy.
"He's such an angel. He's the best. He's the cutest, sweetest," she gushed. "I'm just so obsessed with him it feels like my heart is going to explode."
She added that her mom, Kathy Hilton, is a frequent visitor at their home now that they have a child.
"Just showing up all the time unannounced," Paris said of her mother. "I'm like, 'Mom, when did you get here?' She's like, 'Oh, I've been here for hours.'"
Kathy confirmed this while speaking with ET on Sunday at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
"Oh my God, he's an angel," Kathy told ET of Phoenix. "You know what, I just walk right in and storm right into the nursery and pick him up, and he's so sweet."
