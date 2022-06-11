'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Returning to Theaters With 'The More Fun Stuff Version'
Good news for those who couldn't get enough of Spider-Man: No Way Home -- it's returning to theaters with an extended cut.
Sony announced on Friday that it's releasing Spider-Man: No Way Home -- The More Fun Stuff Version ahead of Labor Day weekend. The film originally hit theaters back in December, but this extended cut promises to include "more fun stuff." The film's verified Twitter account posted a 14-second video of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reenacting the viral Spider-Man meme to announce the news.
The tweet also included, "You wanted more Spidey and you got it! #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon!"
The Holland and Zendaya-led flick was a monster hit in theaters, earning nearly $2 billion at the box office worldwide. According to Deadline, the film also scored the second biggest domestic opening of all-time with $260.1 million, after Avengers: Endgame's $357.1 million.
The film proved popular with an audience that had long anticipated Garfield and Maguire returning to their roles due to Marvel putting its multiverse into play.
