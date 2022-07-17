Spider-Man: No Way Home wrapped up 2021 by earning the title of the highest-grossing movie of the year and was released digitally on March 15. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to stream online, but the hit film isn't joining Disney Plus with all the other Marvel content. You can stream the movie exclusively on Starz.

It's easy to see why so many Marvel fans are eager for the film's digital debut. As Deadline notes, the action-packed film has dethroned Avatar from its spot as the third highest-grossing movie in history. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: No Way Home is distributed by Sony Pictures whose deal with Starz means the film will stream there for the next 18 months through 2023.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is also available to rent on Amazon Prime Video below.

if you prefer a physical release, the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD versions are also available for purchase on Amazon now.

The digital copy comes loaded with a ton of special features. In the panel “A Meeting of the Spiders”, Tom Holland joins his Spider-predecessors for an in-depth meeting of the minds. Then the villains get brought together in another special panel “The Sinister Summit”, with Willem Dafoe joining Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina and Foxx. Director Jon Watts also breaks down key fight scenes and explains how they brought together the heroes and villains of three separate cinematic universes.

You can choose between the standalone digital copy, the Tom Holland 'Spider-Man' three-film collection, or a 'Spider-Man' eight-film bundle.

Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K UHD

For those waiting for the physical release, Sony has also revealed that the movie will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on April 12, 2022. Pre-orders are live now.

