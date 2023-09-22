Attention all players -- the reality competition series inspired by Squid Game, Netflix's now-iconic series, has an official premiere date!

On Friday, the streamer debuted a new teaser for its upcoming series, Squid Game: The Challenge, as well as revealing the show's premiere date of Nov. 22. The new series is based on the popular Korean-language and Emmy-winning thriller and will see real people vying for a cash prize in what the streaming platform is claiming to be "the biggest reality competition series ever."

In the minute-long clip, audiences got another brief taste of the intense competition to come. The video shows glimpses of the 456 real-life contestants who will compete in a series of games inspired by the original show, as well as some "surprising new additions" as they vie to win "a life-changing reward of $4.56 million." In order to make it through to the finish, their strategies, alliances and personal character will be tested as each of them are eliminated one by one.

The teaser shows the clear plastic ball containing the money for all contestants to ogle and the masked guards in pink jumpsuits who watch over every aspect of the game in a room full of computers that resemble vintage arcade game consoles.

"Four-point-six million? People do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less," a voiceover says as some of the contestants enter the arena for the first child's game, Red Light, Green Light, with Young-hee, the motion-sensing animatronic killer doll returning after first appearing in season 1 of the scripted series.

The reality version of Squid Game, premieres ahead of the postponed, highly-anticipated second season in executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's series about ordinary people forced to enter a secret competition, where they could either win a massive cash prize or lose their life.

At the center of it is a divorced father and gambler, Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae, who won an Emmy for season 1), who unexpectedly outwits and outlasts his fellow competitors until he makes it to the end and discovers there is far more to the games than he originally thought. Season 1 also starred Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo, Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho, Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok, O Yeong-su as Oh Il-nam, Heo Sung-tae as Jang Deok-su, Anupam Tripathi as Ali Abdul and Kim Joo-ryoung as Han Mi-nyeo.

When season 2 was first announced, it was revealed that in addition to Gi-hun coming back, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) will be back while audiences will be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su.

Squid Game: The Challenge premieres globally Nov. 22 on Netflix.

