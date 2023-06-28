Squid Game has set its season 2 cast! The breakout Netflix survival drama revealed the full ensemble Wednesday as cast and producers gathered for the first table read this week ahead of production starting later this year.

Squid Game season 2 sees the returns of Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo, who were announced earlier this month during Netflix's Tudum global fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. They are joined by new additions Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun, all of whom were also revealed during Tudum.

The ensemble will be rounded out by Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home, Celebrity); singer and former Iz*One member Jo Yuri; Kane Ae-sim (Be Melodramatic, Move to Heaven); Lee David (The Fortress); Lee Jin-uk (Sweet Home); rapper-actor Choi Seug-hyun, whose stage name is T.O.P. (Tazza: The Hidden Card, Commitment); Roh Jae-won (Missing Yoon, Ditto); and Won Ji-an (D.P.), which Netflix confirmed in Wednesday's announcement.

From left to right: Choi Seung-hyun, Lee jin-uk, Won ji-an, Park Gyu-young, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Jo Yuri and Roh Jae-won join season 2 of 'Squid Game.' Netflix

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, who wrote and directed all nine episodes in season 1 (for which he won the best drama series directing Emmy), returns to oversee the entire second season.

Though Squid Game won't be ready for another battle royale for quite a while, in November 2021, amid the height of Squid Game's popularity, Hwang revealed to ET he was working on the season 2 plan. (Netflix will also premiere a real-life competition game show, Squid Game: The Challenge, which has made headlines for putting contestants in grueling, extreme conditions.)

"Season 2, I'm in the middle of brainstorming. Yeah, I mean, after this huge success, we've got to do something about season 2," Hwang said at the time. "So it will come out. I believe it will come out."

"Season 2, it's all cooking in his brain right here," Lee told ET. "So there's high expectations for the second season. Because of such huge success for season 1, I feel like a lot of expectations have been built up, so it's going to be tough to meet them. But again, it's all in his head right here."

Squid Game follows ordinary people forced to enter a secret competition, where they could either win a massive cash prize or lose their life. At the center of it is a divorced father and gambler, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who unexpectedly outwits and outlasts his fellow competitors until he makes it to the end and discovers there is far more to the games than he originally thought.

See the cast assemble for the season 2 table read below.

Top row, left to right: Lee Jung-jaw, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul. Middle row, left to right: Park Gyu-young, Jo Yuri, Wi Ha-jun. Bottom row, left to right: Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk. Netflix

Hwang Dong-hyuk at 'Squid Game' season 2 table read. Netflix

Season 1 of Squid Game is streaming now on Netflix.

