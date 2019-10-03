Stacey Dash's husband, Jeffrey Marty, says he and his wife are looking to get on with their lives, following the actress' arrest on a charge of domestic violence on Sunday.

After Dash pleaded not guilty to the charge on Wednesday, ET can confirm that the case against her has been closed, according to Pasco County Court records.

"Today, the State Attorney made the right call by declining to file charges against my wife, @staceydash," Marty wrote in a statement shared to Twitter on Thursday. "She was arrested over my objection at the time, but due to the pending investigation, I waited to comment until now."

"We both look forward to getting this behind us," Marty concluded.

The 52-year-old Clueless star was taken into custody on Sept. 29, after an alleged incident involving her husband. According to a cash appearance bond document obtained by ET, Marty, paid $500 to bail Dash out of jail on Monday.

According to the Pasco County, Florida, Complaint Affidavit obtained by ET, Dash and Marty allegedly "became involved in a verbal argument. The defendant pushed the victim and slapped him in the face. The victim sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed. The defendant was taken into custody for domestic battery."

Dash's manager told ET in a statement that the couple "had a marital dispute in their Tampa, Florida, suburb."

"Pasco County Deputies were dispatched to their residence. No charges were pressed by her husband, however, deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality," the statement noted.

"The marital dispute, while personal and unfortunate, has since been blown out of proportion," the statement continued. "Ms. Dash is a domestic abuse survivor from a previous relationship and has championed for other abuse victims to speak up. The untruthfulness being reported saddens Ms. Dash and her family -- no further comments will be made and we ask that Ms. Dash and her family's privacy will be respected."

Dash and Marty tied the knot on April 6, 2018, 10 days after meeting for the first time.

For more on the martial dispute and subsequent legal drama, watch the video below.

