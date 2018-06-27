Stacy Keibler Gives Birth to Second Child -- Meet Baby Bodhi!

Stacy Keibler is a mom for the second time!

Two weeks after revealing that she and her husband, Jared Pobre, were expecting their second child together, the 38-year-old actress announced Wednesday on that she had already given birth to a baby boy.

The former WWE star took to Instagram to share that they welcomed her newborn, Bodhi Brooks Pobre, at their home on June 18. She also posted a heartwarming photo of her and her husband's hands, as well as their 3-year-old daughter Ava's hand, holding their baby's precious tiny fingers.

"Born at home, on 6.18.18 our sweet little man Bodhi Brooks Pobre entered our world 💫," Keibler captioned the tender snap.

Keibler kept her pregnancy under wraps, barely letting her fans know that she had a bun in the oven on June 12.

"Soon, we’ll be a family of 4! Our hearts are filled with love ☺️ 💕💕," Keibler wrote alongside family photos of them strolling on the beach dressed in white.

Keibler isn’t the only celeb who has given birth these past weeks. Eva Longoria, Orange Is the New Black star Yael Stone and Brigitte Nielsen also have new bundles of joy.

Fixer Uppers stars Chip and Joanna Gaines also expanded their family on Saturday by welcoming their fifth child. See more of their adorable baby in the video below.

