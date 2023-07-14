Stanley Tucci didn't want to "feel old" for the rest of his life, and that's why he says he tried multiple times -- at least initially -- to break up with Felicity Blunt.

The 62-year-old actor revealed as much while on BBC 4's Desert Island Discs podcast, where he also dished about how much Blunt means to him and his children after his first wife of 14 years, Kate, died in 2009 after a tough battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

"I was afraid to get into a relationship and I kept trying to break it off," Tucci said. "I'm 21 years older than she is and I didn't want to feel old for the rest of my life. But I knew that this was an incredibly special person."

Tucci welcomed two daughters and a son -- Isabel, 23, Nicolo, 23, and Camilla, 21 -- with his late wife. He first met Blunt at the 2006 premiere of The Devil Wears Prada, where Blunt and Kate spent quite a long time chatting. Tucci met Blunt again when he attended her sister Emily Blunt's wedding to John Krasinski in 2010.

"Felicity has been so incredible taking on a widower and three children whose mother died," Tucci added. "That's a huge thing, at a very young age too. If anybody made things better for all of us, it's her. She's the one."

Tucci and Blunt tied the knot in 2012 at a private ceremony attended by family and friends, including best man Steve Buscemi, groomsman Oliver Platt and other A-listers like Colin Firth, Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore.

The Searching for Italy host and Blunt would go on to welcome son Matteo, 8, and daughter Emilia, 5.

