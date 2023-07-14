Stanley Tucci Says He Initially Tried to Break Up With Wife Felicity Blunt Over 21-Year Age Gap
Stanley Tucci Wants to Do a 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel So He Can…
Shakira Spotted on a Date With Jimmy Butler Following Gerard Piq…
Khloé Kardashian Teases Rob Kardashian’s Reality TV Return
Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: Priscilla Reflects on ‘Painstaking J…
Why Blac Chyna ‘Will Always Have Respect’ for Exes Rob Kardashia…
Lola Consuelos on Taking Music and Industry Advice From Her Famo…
Why Reese Witherspoon Didn't Want to Film 'Fear' Sex Scene With …
Mama June and Daughters on Anna ‘Chickadee’s ‘Terminal’ Cancer D…
'The Blacklist' Series Finale: James Spader Goes on His Final Co…
Sarah Jessica Parker on 'SATC' Co-Star John Slattery's Possible …
Lisa Marie Presley's Cause of Death Confirmed
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Come to an Agreement on Lisa …
Reese Witherspoon Pokes Fun at Her Old Red Carpet Looks
Keke Palmer's Partner Darius Jackson Shames Her Over See-Through…
'90 Day Fiancé's Latest Spinoff ‘90 Day: The Last Resort' Teaser…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Have a Baby Name: …
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro's Grandson, Dead at 19
Oscar De La Hoya Praises Travis Barker for Raising Daughter Atia…
Kody Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Thinks Robyn Doesn't See Herself …
Stanley Tucci didn't want to "feel old" for the rest of his life, and that's why he says he tried multiple times -- at least initially -- to break up with Felicity Blunt.
The 62-year-old actor revealed as much while on BBC 4's Desert Island Discs podcast, where he also dished about how much Blunt means to him and his children after his first wife of 14 years, Kate, died in 2009 after a tough battle with stage 4 breast cancer.
"I was afraid to get into a relationship and I kept trying to break it off," Tucci said. "I'm 21 years older than she is and I didn't want to feel old for the rest of my life. But I knew that this was an incredibly special person."
Tucci welcomed two daughters and a son -- Isabel, 23, Nicolo, 23, and Camilla, 21 -- with his late wife. He first met Blunt at the 2006 premiere of The Devil Wears Prada, where Blunt and Kate spent quite a long time chatting. Tucci met Blunt again when he attended her sister Emily Blunt's wedding to John Krasinski in 2010.
"Felicity has been so incredible taking on a widower and three children whose mother died," Tucci added. "That's a huge thing, at a very young age too. If anybody made things better for all of us, it's her. She's the one."
Tucci and Blunt tied the knot in 2012 at a private ceremony attended by family and friends, including best man Steve Buscemi, groomsman Oliver Platt and other A-listers like Colin Firth, Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore.
The Searching for Italy host and Blunt would go on to welcome son Matteo, 8, and daughter Emilia, 5.
RELATED CONTENT:
Stanley Tucci Reveals the Iconic Role He Would Never Play Again
Stanley Tucci's 'Searching for Italy' Canceled at CNN
Stanley Tucci Explains Why It Took Years to Get His Cancer Diagnosis
Related Gallery