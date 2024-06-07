Star Jones prefers a judge's robe to a round table.

The Divorce Court star, 62, stunned in a glittering gold dress at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards on June 7 in Los Angeles. She spoke to ET's Deidre Behar on the red carpet about honoring Barbara Walters and whether or not she'd be interested in returning to a roundtable daytime talk show.

"As long as there's divorces, I'm going to be on Divorce Court," the former The View host answered while shaking her head.

She continued with a laugh, "Nah, I think I'm doing right good with my judge's robe on."

But Jones still has a lot of love for The View. In fact, she revealed that she will be presenting Best Talk Show, for which The View is nominated.

"What a full circle moment," said Jones, who is married to Ricardo Lugo. "And the funniest thing about it is Joy told me to read their names no matter what. She's so bad!"

Jones shared that she still watches the show and talks "all the time" with the panelists – Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.

"I love all the girls," she said. "Whoopi is my longest and eldest and dearest friends. Joy and I started together. Sunny is my sorority sister. I mean, all these girls I know intimately, and I love them and I wish them luck. And they're big supporters of me."

As for her late mentor Walters, who died in December 2022 at the age of 93, Jones said she's her "fairy godmother." Jones co-hosted The View alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006.

"Quite frankly, I have a fairy godmother whose name is BW. She takes good care of me," Jones added with a smile. "And I get a chance to honor her today by my presence."

She shared some of Walters' advice.

"This is really something that I learned from Barbara, the master," she said. "It's OK to disagree. It's not OK to be disagreeable. That's the difference. That's why she was who she was and taught me everything I know."

Jones, who's nominated this year for Daytime Personality - Daily for her role on Divorce Court, is hoping that this year she'll finally bag the win after 11 nominations. Her previous nominations were for Outstanding Talk Show Host while on The View.

"It would just be amazing," she said of the longest running court show, which was renewed for its 26th season. "The opportunity to come into people's homes and to use my experience of the ups and downs, the sideways of relationships and give some insight and some direction for romance comes from the heart."

She added that "as long as Black don't crack" she'll be here to stay on Divorce Court.

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is airing Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

RELATED CONTENT: