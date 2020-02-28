Los Angeles had plenties of parties to be spotted at!

Ariel Winter debuted her new red hair as she and boyfriend Luke Benward stepped out for the Burden premiere and after-party at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Feb. 27.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for 101 Studios

Emma Stone hosted her 3rd Annual Em & Friends Magic House Valentine’s Day charity event, where guests treated themselves to indulgent Baileys Red Velvet Hot Chocolates.

Robiee Ziegler

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie weren't afraid to show a little PDA at the Rolla's x Sofia Richie Launch Event at Harriet's Rooftop in West Hollywood on Feb. 20.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Rolla's

Juliette Lewis attended the season two premiere of her Facebook Watch anthology series, Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones, at The Hollywood Roosevelt on Feb. 19.

Eric Charbonneau for Facebook Watch

Jamie Foxx headed to Delilah in West Hollywood for Sunday Jazz Night on Feb. 23. The Just Mercy star made an impromptu performance on stage, picking up the mic to emcee, ad lib and singing along to songs the DJ was playing. The h.wood Group recently announced Delilah is expanding and is scheduled to be at Wynn Las Vegas by early summer 2020.

Khalid celebrated his 22nd birthday with 30 of his closest friends at an intimate dinner at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Feb. 11.

Anthony Campusano

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross attended an intimate event to celebrate the unveiling of luxury retailer The Webster’s new 11,000-square foot Los Angeles flagship location at the Beverly Center on Feb. 6. The event included a portrait studio by The Collective You, a champagne fountain by Piper-Heidsieck, succulent bites by Petrossian and crafted cocktails by Rémy Martin.

BFA for The Webster

Nicole Scherzinger partied with rugby player/model Thom Evans and Parson James as New York nightlife icon Susanne Bartsch hosted Sunset at EDITION’s Saturday night during Frieze LA art fair on Feb. 15.

David Vassalli/BFA.com



Paris Hilton bonded with psychic/author Char Maroglis at The Universe is Calling You book launch party, held at Hilton's parents' home on Feb. 25.

-

Queen Sugar’s Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Saving Zoe's Laura Marano hung out at REGARD Magazine’s 10-Year Anniversary Celebrating Women in Film + Television, which was sponsored by Héloïse Lloris Champagne and My Green Network, at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Feb. 20.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

And Kendra Wilkinson chatted with rapper Ashley 'Aye B' Brinton -- who was rocking a Playboy sweatshirt! -- at Debbie Durkin’s EcoLuxe Lounge in celebration of the Oscars at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Feb. 7, where they were gifted items from K-Lab Luxury Skincare Collection, Ettitude, Drip Hydration and Mo’ Eyewear.

-

Taking a trip to the Windy City! In mid-February, Selena Gomez and her mom, Mandy Teefey, took a trip to Chicago, where they attended CrimeCon’s CrowdSolve event. The event focused on working to solve an Ohio cold case. "They were so kind and gracious. They worked hard like any other attendee... asking questions of the experts, reading the case files, and interacting with their breakout groups," an eyewitness told ET. The next CrimeCon will take place May 1-3 in Orlando, Florida.

One week before their visit, Chicago was home to the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend. G-Eazy took center stage headlining TAO Chicago’s nightclub celebration on Feb. 15. Spotted earlier in the restaurant that evening was rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who celebrated her 25th birthday dinner with a large group of friends like rapper Tory Lanez in TAO Chicago’s private skybox. They dined on a special menu and a specialty drink list that featured D'USSÉ VSOP Cognac, and Megan even got her own personalized cocktail, "Hot Girl Meg,” that included raspberry syrup, orange liqueur and lemon.

Shea Flynn for TAO Chicago

That same weekend, Tiffani Thiessen cheered on her daughter, Harper, who walked in the 11th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show. Proceeds from the show benefited the James R. Jordan Foundation, a non-profit that works with underserved minority youth living in the Chicagoland area. Additional proceeds from the show benefited the Mamba on Three Fund in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah and Payton Chester, and Ara Zobayan.

StarPix

Sing along! Parmalee's Matt Thomas partied with fellow musicians Jake Owen, Lauren Alaina, Jon Pardi, Michael Ray, Gavin DeGraw, Chase Rice and Tim Montana at the 1st Annual Honky Tonk Boot Stomp at the Analog Hutton in Nashville on Feb. 17.

ZTPR

Liam Payne joined Zedd for an exclusive performance at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace Las Vegas on Feb. 21. The pair performed their 2017 hit, “Get Low," together as fans cheered and danced. Later, the former One Directioner enjoyed time in an exclusive VIP area near Zedd’s DJ booth and was seen dancing and smiling the remainder of the night.

Wolf Productions

Sin City also hosted Jason Statham, who enjoyed a night out with friends, including music manager Dre London, at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 22. During the evening, the guys stopped by the DJ booth as The Chainsmokers performed. One week earlier, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen enjoyed a night out with friends at the same club.

Danny Mahoney

Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel were in Sin City as well for a Shein event at the Las Vegas Wynn Resort on Feb. 15.

Shein

Julianne Hough hit the dancefloor at a Feb. 9 Daybreaker event in Brooklyn, New York, where she helped celebrate the love of friendship, community and self-love ahead of Valentine's Day. The DWTS alum led a KINRGY session, her newly choreographed lifestyle that is rooted in the latest science of dance and includes aspects of yoga, Tai Chi and plyometrics.

Sasha B. Photo

In the same borough, rapper Future cheersed to the launch of 1800 Tequila's 1800 Cristalino during the Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic matchup at the Barclays Center on Feb. 24...

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

... and Naomi Watts shared a laugh with Jenna Lyons at a dinner for Athena Calderone’s new book launch at the author's Cobble Hill home, where guests enjoyed wines from Robert Mondavi Winery.

Nina Westervelt for Robert Mondavi Winery

Across the river, Julia Louis-Dreyfus hit the 92Y stage on Feb. 10 to discuss her new movie, Downhill, with co-star Zach Woods, director Jim Rash and moderator Bruce Fretts.

Maricela Magana/Michael Priest Photography

Ellie Kemper welcomed visitors to the Tom’s of Maine micro-home as part of the brand’s Prebiotic Personal Care launch event in New York City in late February.

Michael Simon

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz joined PATRÓN Tequila in toasting National Margarita Day at Ghost Donkey in New York City on Feb. 22.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for PATRÓN Tequila

And Saturday Night Live alumni Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer hosted the 2020 Product of the Year Awards Show at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan on Feb. 6.

Product of the Year USA

Working on their fitness! On Feb. 12, Team USA Cycling announced actor and avid cyclist Patrick Dempsey as their honorary team captain and ambassador. The Grey's Anatomy alum will work with USA Cycling to raise awareness about the sport, encourage people to ride and support the team in their endeavors for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

And Patrick Schwarzenegger joined Brian Mazza as the fitness cover star and entrepreneur brought his High-Performance Lifestyle Training Retreat (HPLT) to TAO Los Angeles on Feb. 22, with event partners like Ketel One Botanical, Hemp Hydrate and Vital Proteins.

Anthony Campusano

Gretchen Rossi joined Michelin Star Chef Akira Back at his exclusive preview dinner on Feb. 11, which celebrated the opening of AB Steak at the Beverly Center in Beverly Hills.

-

During the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, David Burtka, joined hosts Joe Ariel and Buddy Valastro at Goldbelly Presents Sweets & Beats on Feb. 22.

John Parra/Getty Images for Goldbelly

Guy Fieri was also at the fest, returning to hosting duties at the Coca-Cola Beachside BBQ on Feb. 22. The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host was showcasing his newest restaurant, Chicken Guy!, serving more than 2,000 sandwiches at the event.

World Red Eye

Also down in Florida, Real Housewife of Orange County's Kelly Dodd celebrated fiancé Rick Leventhal's 60th birthday along with their pal, FBI star Derek Hedlund, at Wall W South Beach Miami on Jan. 28.

-

On the food front, Kurt Russell enjoyed Fettucine Cacciatore while dining with Joe Scognamillo Jr and Sal Scognamillo at Patsy's Italian Restaurant in New York City on Jan. 3.

Patsy's Italian Restaurant

Sarah Michelle Geller was spotted dining across the room from Martha Stewart at East Village hotspot Cathédrale Restaurant in New York City.

And for Valentine's Day, Dane Cook snagged a table at Black Tap in The Venetian in Las Vegas for a sweet dinner with his girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor. The lovebirds enjoyed All-American burgers and three over-the-top CrazyShakes for dessert. "My Valentine & I finally hit this insane burger / shake spot. Thx for the table!" the comedian wrote on his Instagram Story.

Dane Cook/Instagram

Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal spoke at a Palo Alto Networks dinner at the Virgin Hotels in San Francisco on Feb. 25, where he discussed the role cybersecurity plays in Hollywood today.

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Palo Alto Networks

Plus, Kelly Ripa stepped into her role as celebrity brand ambassador for Persona Nutrition, launching her partnership at the New York EDITION on Feb. 19.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

