Super Bowl 2020 Star Sightings: Lizzo, Post Malone and More!

Miami is filled with celebrities and athletes for Super Bowl LIV weekend!

In addition to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show, a slew of other stars jetted down to Florida to perform at some of the hottest, most exclusive parties.

From Snoop Dogg to Lizzo, here's a look at the celebs heating up Miami Beach.

Pepsi Zero Sugar's Rookie of the Year Party

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Pepsi

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Pepsi

On Wednesday night, DJ Snoopadelic, aka Snoop Dogg, played all the hits and even had fans dancing onstage at Pepsi Zero Sugar's Rookie of the Year party at Neon Beach, located inside the Clevelander.

Also at the big event was New York Giants player Saquon Barkley and Los Angeles Chargers pro Joey Bosa.

Bienvenidos a Miami Fiesta presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar and Carnival Cruise Line

Former NFL pro Victor Cruz was having a great time at this daytime party.

"Kicking off the biggest weekend in football at the hottest party in South Beach right now - the Bienvenidos A Miami Fiesta, celebrating the new @Pepsi and @Carnival partnership on the first roller coaster at sea #pepsineonbeach #choosefun," he captioned a pic from the event.

SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series

Harry Styles surprised Lizzo fans at her performance as part of the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series at The Fillmore Miami Beach's Jackie Gleason Theater on Thursday night.

"Me and human hershey’s kiss @harrystyles sang a lil ditty together last night, he’s a dream... scroll to see the magic," Lizzo captioned a photo of the two performing her song, "Juice."

The night prior, The Chainsmokers took the stage and performed "Takeaway" to the delight of their fans.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Snoop Dogg joined Guns N' Roses for the second annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at American Airlines Arena on Friday night.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

DJ Khalad also had Offset and Quavo of Migos join him for a special performance.

Bootsy Bellows on the Water Super Bowl Party 2020

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences

Post Malone got the party started at a pop-up venue in Miami, put on by In the Know Experiences along with Bootsy Bellows.

Also at the event was Kevin Hart and DJ sets by Von Miller (aka DJ Sauce Von the Don), DJ Zack Bia, DJ IRIE, Fred Matters and Devin Lucien.

For more Super Bowl sightings, check out ET's gallery:

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Lil Nas X Wants to Headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Maybe Next Year' (Exclusive)

Harry Styles Surprises Lizzo Fans on Stage at Pre-Super Bowl Concert: Watch!

The Greatest Super Bowl Commercials of All Time