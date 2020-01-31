Dream team! Lizzo and Harry Styles brought the heat to Miami on Thursday night. Styles crashed the stage at the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series where Lizzo was performing.

The new GRAMMY winner invited her British pal onto the stage shortly after dedicating her song, "Good as Hell," to the late Kobe Bryant and his family. Styles joined Lizzo for a duet to her song, "Juice," in a high-energy performance.

Lizzo rocked a blue bodysuit with white straps, while Styles kept it more conservative in brown pants, a white shirt, and a striped sweater vest. The pair jammed out to the hit song, with Styles even throwing in some of his signature boy band moves.

This isn't the former One Directioner's first time covering "Juice." Last month, Styles appeared on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge where he belted out the track. Lizzo responded to the performance at the time, tweeting, "You know what this means right....?" and posting the clip to her Instagram Story, adding, "This is so cute @harrystyles ily."

This also isn't the last time the pair will be sharing the stage together for some pre-Super Bowl festivities. On Friday, Styles will be joining Lizzo at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Party at Meridian Island in Miami, Florida.

