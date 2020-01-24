Welcome to Miami! Will Smith joined forces with Lyft to surprise unsuspecting riders in the southern Florida city on Jan. 11. Thinking they signed up for an opportunity to be the first to weigh in on some new Lyft tech features, the riders were beyond shocked when the Bad Boys for Life star pulled up in a 2020 Porsche Taycan.

Lyft

Also in Miami, Adriana Lima was spotted at the hot spot Rockwell on Jan. 18, where she was seen dancing and partying all night long with a group of friends on the dance floor until the nightclub just about closed.

She shines so bright, she's got to wear shades! Hailee Steinfeld hosted an exclusive Privé Revaux in-store event at America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses in Glendale, New York, on Jan. 11.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Privé Revaux

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa continued to celebrate the new year as they enjoyed a date night at the Asbury Hotel in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Jan. 9. "3 tequilas deep from the asbury hotel to you—Still celebrating 2020," Scialfa wrote on Instagram.

Time to eat! Kate Bosworth was all smiles when her husband, Michael Polish, presented her with a birthday cake made by Chef Christina Tosi’s award-winning bakery, Milk Bar, which opened its Los Angeles location last year.

With the political bid behind her and a return to Hollywood, Cynthia Nixon proved she doesn't "mezze" around with her Middle Eastern when she dined at Lebanese hot spot Au Za'atar in Manhattan's East Village over the holidays. Joined by a friend, the Sex and the City alum enjoyed the restaurant's signature tableside shawarma.