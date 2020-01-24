Star Sightings: Will Smith Surprises Fans in Miami, Hailee Steinfeld Shines Bright and More!
Welcome to Miami! Will Smith joined forces with Lyft to surprise unsuspecting riders in the southern Florida city on Jan. 11. Thinking they signed up for an opportunity to be the first to weigh in on some new Lyft tech features, the riders were beyond shocked when the Bad Boys for Life star pulled up in a 2020 Porsche Taycan.
Also in Miami, Adriana Lima was spotted at the hot spot Rockwell on Jan. 18, where she was seen dancing and partying all night long with a group of friends on the dance floor until the nightclub just about closed.
She shines so bright, she's got to wear shades! Hailee Steinfeld hosted an exclusive Privé Revaux in-store event at America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses in Glendale, New York, on Jan. 11.
Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa continued to celebrate the new year as they enjoyed a date night at the Asbury Hotel in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Jan. 9. "3 tequilas deep from the asbury hotel to you—Still celebrating 2020," Scialfa wrote on Instagram.
Time to eat! Kate Bosworth was all smiles when her husband, Michael Polish, presented her with a birthday cake made by Chef Christina Tosi’s award-winning bakery, Milk Bar, which opened its Los Angeles location last year.
With the political bid behind her and a return to Hollywood, Cynthia Nixon proved she doesn't "mezze" around with her Middle Eastern when she dined at Lebanese hot spot Au Za'atar in Manhattan's East Village over the holidays. Joined by a friend, the Sex and the City alum enjoyed the restaurant's signature tableside shawarma.
Wendy Williams and Faith Evans caught up over dinner at the Brooklyn Chop House in New York City on Jan. 9.
Jonathan Cheban, aka Foodgod, launched the Oreo Cookie Pop with Snack Pop at the SNAX-Sational Brands Booth during the Fancy Food Show in San Francisco on Jan. 20.
After dinner at Roy Choi's Best Friend at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Jan. 18, Jeremy Renner, Bella Thorne, Craig Robinson, Joel Kinnaman, Jay Hernandez and Shane West arrived at the On the Record Speakeasy and Club down the hall to celebrate the venue’s one-year anniversary and Renner’s belated birthday. While there, Renner took a pic with Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, who held his post-fight party at the venue after his UFC 246 loss to Conor McGregor earlier in the evening.
And Catherine Lowe enjoyed yogurt along with her baby daughter, Mia, as part of Kite Hill's new dairy-free beauty campaign encouraging Americans to ditch dairy in 2020.
Sweating in style! Ashley Greene took part in a high-intensity workout at her favorite STRONG by Zumba class in Los Angeles on Jan. 20.
Pretty perfect! In the fall of 2019, Hailey Bieber popped into her favorite spot for the Venus Freeze Facial, the SKINNEY Medspa, which recently opened its first stand-alone location at 37 West 57th Street in New York City.
Party time! S Bar Brentwood launched with a pre-opening VIP celebration on Jan. 16, where Brody Jenner was among the notables who joined sbe founder and CEO Sam Nazarian for the festivities.
On the music front, Coldplay performed in the 2020 ALTerEGO concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 18.
Founding members of The Doors, Robby Krieger and John Densmore, attended Homeward Bound: A Benefit for the Homeless Community and PATH at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Jan. 23.
And Skip Marley performed as the Marley family, Island Records, UME and Primary Wave Music Publishing kicked off THE ONE LOVE HOTEL at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on Jan. 21. The musical evening honored the legacy of Bob Marley while also commemorating what would have been his 75th birthday.
With awards season officially underway, Piper-Heidsieck Champagne brand ambassador Jonathan Boulangeat showed off the special limited-edition bottle that will be served at this year's Oscars at the Academy Awards' nominations viewing breakfast at the Tuck Room in New York City on Jan. 13. Bonus? The label celebrates 100 years since prohibition.
Also in the Big Apple, Old Spice celebrated the 10-year anniversary of its viral “Smell Like a Man, Man” campaign with the return of the original Old Spice Guy, Isaiah Mustafa, alongside his newly introduced TV son, actor Keith Powers, in Times Square on Jan. 23.
And Drake was spotted at Cathédrale Restaurant in New York City's East Village before heading down to the Little Sister Lounge, where 2 Chainz met up with the Canadian rapper's entourage. Also at the lounge were on-again, off-again couple Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons, who sat in a VIP section with rapper Nav.
Meanwhile, Gabby Douglas popped backstage at the Hallmark American Dog Rescue show to check out the Backstage Creations celebrity gift bag that included Lumo brushes, Doggie Diva jackets, Up Country leashes and more.
Plus, IT's "Losers Club" -- Chosen Jacobs, Jaeden Martell, Wyatt Oleff and Jack Dylan Grazer -- hung out with Andy Muschietti and a Dior-wearing Sophia Lillis at a special screening of Gretel & Hansel in Los Angeles on Jan. 22.
