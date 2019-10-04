Jennifer Aniston takes the mic!



The Murder Mystery star fielded questions from the audience at an Aveeno Microbiome panel discussion in Los Angeles on Oct. 1.

MOVI Inc.

How cute is this? In late September, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. took a celebratory trip to the Venetian Resort Las Vegas,

reliving the first trip they took as a couple to Sin City 19 years ago. While at the resort, the couple dined at TAO with their children to celebrate their daughter, Charlotte's, 10th birthday, and while in town, the whole family also enjoyed a performance of O by Cirque du Soleil.

Sam Smith took in a show in Las Vegas as well, posing backstage with the cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Sept. 28.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas

Stars hit the stage! Betty Who performed at Bustle's 2019 Rule Breakers Festival at the LeFrak Center at Lakeside in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 21.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Bustle

Tyga performed his hits at the h.wood Group’s Booty Bellows Paris Fashion Week Pop-Up at L’Arc Paris nightclub in France on Sept. 26.

L’Arc Paris

Lizzo celebrated her second sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan on Sept. 24 with a post-performance fête at the Fleur Room atop Moxy Chelsea. When the DJ played her hit, "Truth Hurts," the rapper jumped on top of the booths in her private section to sing and dance along with the track.

Lin-Manuel Miranda got to fanboy backstage at Juan Luis Guerra's packed Literal Grandes Étxitos concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 28.

Jean Alberto Rodríguez

While the Emmy Awards were in full swing, Viola Davis checked out Leaff Waffles treats in the Backstage Creations Giving Suite at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 22.

Alison Buck/Getty Images for Backstage Creations

In the midst of pre-Emmys madness, Sherri Shepherd got pampered with a mini massage and custom aromatherapy blend at the Burke Williams Day Spa pop-up at the GBK Lounge.

Burke Williams

Don't ruffle her feathers! Olivia Culpo enjoyed a glass of Sterling Vineyards wine at the post-Emmys Governors Ball in New York City.

Vince Bucci/Invision/AP

Also imbibing was Michael Jordan, who joined Tonya and Spike Lee for the Cincoro Tequila launch party at Catch Steak in New York City on Sept. 18.

Getty Images

The Chainsmokers hosted a party at Paul's Baby Grand in New York City on Oct. 2 to celebrate their partnership with JAJA Tequila and the launch of Añejo.

Michael Simon

Jamie Chung enjoyed food by Wolfgang Puck and specially curated cocktails at the launch of BRN Group, California’s latest cannabis brand management company, at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer celebrated the launch of his new cocktail line, Taffer's Mixologist, on the Palihouse rooftop in West Hollywood on Sept. 19.

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock for Taffer’s Mixologist

And Quincy Jones was all smiles at a Hennessy and Fueled by Culture dinner in his honor at Spago in Beverly Hills.

Zyaire Porter of Porterhouse LA

Following Future's Miami concert on Sept. 24, he and fellow rapper Meek Mill headed to Mr. Jones at 3:30 a.m., where they were greeted with parades of champagne and Ron Barceló rum.

Kenneth Dapaah

Doin' good! 21 Savage received the Courageous Luminaries Award from the National Immigration Law Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 3 for his outstanding work in the fight against the attacks on targeted immigrant communities.

Jerritt Clarke

Going back in time! Ali Fedotowsky Manno and her husband, Kevin Manno, struck a pose in front of vintage cars from the '30s during a Murder Mystery Company evening the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles on Sept. 19.

Bird + Bird Events

True Botanicals celebrated the launch of the Truth Revealed movement with actress Zazie Beetz and poet Cleo Wade at The Wing SoHo in New York City on Sept. 25.

Elissa Salas

Foodie frenzy! Joy Behar was among the guests who came out to celebrate the legendary Patsy's Italian Restaurant's 75th birthday in New York City. Led by Tony Danza and Dean Martin's daughter, Deana Martin, the evening culminated with a special ceremony that formally renamed its upstairs dining room the “Frank Sinatra Room."

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Patsy’s Italian Restaurant

Reality star Kelly Killoren Bensimon showed some love to the one-of-a-kind mural by famed artist James Goldcrown at the grand opening of Gnoccheria Wall Street in New York City on Sept. 25.

Sidewalkkilla

Terrence Howard and his wife, Mira, joined founder Chef Helene An and Executive Chef Tony Nguyen at An's restaurant, Crustacean, in Beverly Hills on Sept. 24 to celebrate the Empire actor receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Peakprgroup

Speaking of chefs, Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson attended the launch of the BELLA Magazine Fashion Issue at Hotel Hendricks in New York City on Sept. 26, which was hosted by fashion designers, Nicole Miller, Jill Martin, Marc Bouwer and CD Greene.

Jean Alberto Rodríguez

AnnaLynne McCord headed to a magazine release party as well. She rocked a fringed, silver Mark Zunino dress at MAXIM’s September/October Issue soiree, hosted by cover model Vita Sidorkina at sbe hot spot Nightingale in West Hollywood on Sept. 28, where guests were served 100 Coconuts pure coconut water.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Dukes up! To celebrate the final installment of Rambo, Sylvester Stallone treated himself to a watch from Wempe Jewelers on 5th Avenue in New York City on Sept. 20.

Wempe Jewelers

Let's hear it for puppy love! Cassadee Pope helped kick off the Mutts4Trucks program with Mobil Delvac and PEDIGREE in Nashville.

Nicholas Garvin

Sharna Burgess helped her good pal, Dancing With the Stars alum Victoria Arlen, celebrate her 25th birthday and the launch of the Jockey x Victoria Arlen capsule collection at SIXTY Beverly Hills on Sept. 26.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Jockey

Veep star Reid Scott looked too cool at Debbie Durkin’s EcoLuxe Lounge at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sept. 21. The event was sponsored by Oli Cosmetics ReGen De Peau, The Spa Dr. and SoCalHempCo, and select VIPs took home hotel stays at the Royalton Negril and Sunset at the Palms Negril, courtesy of the Jamaica Tourist Board.

Tasia Wells/Getty Images for EcoLuxe Lounge

Also in town, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice joined Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center co-owners Devin Haman and Dan Holtz for a quick photo before getting pampered with a hydra-facial to prepare for the Eternal Beauty Event on Sept. 26.

Ava Lane

On the beauty front, Nikita Dragun was red hot as she relived an epic high school dance at a Riley Rose "Homecoming" campaign event on Sept. 26.

Riley Rose

And YouTuber and activist Rebecca Zamolo gave her husband, Matt Yoakum, a big kiss on the cheek at the launch of her #ZamFam Lip Gloss collaboration with IGXO Cosmetics at Osteria Cal Mare in Los Angeles' Beverly Center on Sept. 27.

Ziv Sade

While at the HaHa Comedy Club in North Hollywood on Sept. 26, Pauly Shore received a pop art portrait from Sham Ibrahim. The artist was overheard talking to Shore about his new reality show with friend Courtney Stodden, called Courtney.

-

Up in NorCal, Rumer Willis joined Cindy Eckert onstage to discuss the businesswoman's Right to Desire campaign, the Pink Ceiling and Addyi during Create + Cultivate San Francisco on Sept. 21.

Create & Cultivate

Also in the City by the Bay, Jerry Rice rode an iconic trolley to show how another San Francisco treat, Rice and Pasta Roni, can be a tailgating staple this football season.

Peter Barreras

For even more must-see celeb sightings, click through the gallery below.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Star Sightings: Sarah Jessica Parker Talks Wine, Carrie Underwood Gets Her Sweat On & More!

Star Sightings: Evan Ross and Aaron Paul Celebrate Birthdays, Kimye Dine at Cheesecake Factory & More!

Star Sightings: Jonas Brothers Hit the Jackpot, Jennie Garth Vacations in Hawaii & More!