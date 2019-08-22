Happiness does begin here!

The Jonas Brothers hit the stage in their bold suits at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Aug. 21. Joe Jonas' wife, Sophie Turner, danced the night away during the Happiness Begins tour stop, and she kept things going when the trio joined her to continue their night at the casino and resort's new ultra-lounge, novelle.

Mohegan Sun

Music was front and center at Lykke Li’s inaugural all-female festival, YOLA DÍA at the Los Angeles State Historic State Park, where the sold-out crowd was delighted to hear Megan Thee Stallion perform her breakout single, "Hot Girl Summer." One dollar from every ticket sold at the Live Nation-produced event will go to the Downtown Women’s Center in L.A., an organization exclusively serving and empowering women experiencing homelessness and formerly homeless women.

Steve Rose

Alternative pop artist Jessie Berg was also feeling the beat as she performed for Andrew Swig's Later Lands Charity at Neck of the Woods during an Outside Lands after-party in San Francisco on Aug. 9.

Ava Lane

Drake and French Montana turned "all the way up" to celebrate Fat Joe’s birthday with Haute Living at the grand opening of David Grutman’s Papi Steak on Aug. 18. The rappers arrived around 9:30 p.m. and spent the night drinking tequila cocktails and taking shots while enjoying an exclusive dinner at the brand new Miami Beach restaurant. At the stroke of midnight, Fat Joe was presented with a huge, five-tiered birthday cake.

WorldRedEye.com

Migos' Offset, Takeoff and Quavo sipped Ron Barcelo and enjoyed bottle parades while partying with friends at Mr. Jones in Miami on Aug. 17. One week earlier, Ne-Yo danced at the hot spot before taking the mic for an impromptu performance.

Kenneth Dapaah

Hot girl summer, indeed! Jennie Garth enjoyed the rooftop infinity pool at Espacio, Honolulu's brand-new ultra-luxury hotel opening in Waikiki Beach on Sept. 7. The BH90210 star was vacationing there with her husband, Dave Abrams, and two daughters.

Vincent Ricafort for Aqua-Aston Hospitality

Brooke Burke spent time soaking up the sun at The Hotel Joaquin + Hurley Surf Retreat in Laguna Beach, California, on Aug. 17. The weekend included a private Mediterranean-inspired dinner in the Garden of Orange County’s Saline restaurant and a fireside performance by Mystic Marley, the granddaughter of music legend Bob Marley.

Phillip Faraone

Speed demon! James Marsden joined Formula 1 racing driver Mark Webber and DJ Hannah Bronfman at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering organized by The Peninsula Hotels in Carmel Valley, California, on Aug. 16.

Francisco Guerrero

Joey Fatone had a purr-fect day with his daughters, Kloey, 9, and Briahna, 18, at the Lego Movie World at LEGOLAND Florida in mid-August.

LEGOLAND Florida

So sweet! Between hitting 10 million subscribers on YouTube, booking 86 dates for "D.R.E.A.M. The Tour" and starring in her first feature film, Angry Birds: The Movie 2, JoJo Siwa had a ton to celebrate! The sparkly dancer did just that, indulging in the King Kong Sundae amongst other sugary creations at the Sugar Factory American Brasserie Las Vegas on Aug. 10.

Denise Truscello

On the feel-good front, the LA Conservation Corps announced the launch of the Westbrook/Brownstein Green Tech Program (WBGT), an initiative steered by a partnership between Los Angeles native and NBA superstar Russell Westbrook’s Why Not? Foundation and philanthropist Chad Brownstein. The program will provide digital job skills to at-risk young adults in The Corps and break down the digital divide by providing skills training for green tech job opportunities to 500 Corpsmembers in the City of Angels. "As a kid who grew up here in L.A., I know how important it is to feel supported and empowered by the community," Westbrook explained. "By helping to provide these resources, my hope is that the youth will be able to see how bright their future can be and expand the vision of what they think they’re capable of."

Soccer superstar Alex Morgan looked chic in a floral ensemble and Vera Wang V475 sunglasses at a screening of The Kitchen in Burbank, California, on Aug. 4.

Le Studio Photography

On the other side of L.A., Mark Ballas and his wife, BC Jean, showed up hand in hand to the Weedmaps' Museum of Weed on Aug. 17.

Hellmuth Dominguez

Patrick Starrr got the party started at the launch of Glow Recipe’s new line of Avocado Melt Retinol face and eye mask products at Openaire inside the LINE Los Angeles hotel on Aug. 14.

Maxwell Poth

Also on that glow-up? Sofia Vergara, who stopped by Emerage Medical in West Hollywood on Aug. 16 to congratulate Dr. Jason Emer on his five-year business anniversary as Los Angeles' top board-certified dermatologist.

Emerage Medical

Ryan Murphy and Pose star Billy Porter participated in an "In Conversation" event at the 92nd Street Y in New York City on Aug. 13.

Maricela Magana/Michael Priest Photography

Also in the Big Apple, Hannah Brown dined at L’Avenue at Saks with her mom and aunt. Eyewitnesses tell ET the group dined on a variety of traditional French, Asian and American dishes before the culinarians surprised the Bachelorette with a custom Sensation Chloe dessert that included a thin chocolate shell, raspberry sorbet, chocolate ice cream, macaron biscuit, raspberries and hot chocolate sauces to melt away the shell.

Crazy Bitches star Candis Cayne and the digital series' creator, Jane Clark, buddied up at the premiere of their new show in Los Angeles on Aug. 17.

Kurtew Photography

Nicky Hilton threw an extravagant Peppa Pig-themed bash for her daughter, Lily-Grace's, third birthday on Aug. 11, Grandma Kathy Hilton was there to celebrate, as was Nikki Lundf and her 2-year-old son, Hendrix.

Nikki Lund

Socialite Melissa Vale, clad in a J.ING dress and Lagos earrings, hung out with Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Jessica Pels at the magazine's Eau de Juice launch at Westlight at the William Vale Hotel in New Yor City on July 31.

Kelly K PR

A couple of hours away, Million Dollar Listing New York's Steve Gold and Divorce Court's Nick Barrotta enjoyed drinks at Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor, New York, after attending Northwell Health's first annual Summer Hampton's event on Aug. 17.

-

Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey's spiritual “guru” and 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson received support and a portrait from celebrity pop artist Sham Ibrahim at a private campaign fundraiser in Santa Barbara, California, on Aug. 17.

-

Plus, following the success of her book, Subconscious Power: Use Your Inner Mind to Create the Life You've Always Wanted, hypnotist-to-the-stars Kimberly Friedmutter shopped for Malibu real estate on Aug. 14.

-

