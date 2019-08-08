Puppy love! Amanda Seyfried surprised fans ahead of a special screening of her new movie, The Art of Racing in the Rain, presented by JustFoodForDogs and We Rate Dogs' Matt Nelson on Aug. 1. The actress was joined by her canine co-star, Enzo, for the outing.

Far from California, Hailee Steinfeld visited Israel for the first time this summer. The trip was organized by Los Angeles-based producer Traci Szymanski and Charity Bids, with the support of media mogul and philanthropist Haim Saban, as part of a series of celebrity trips to the nation that will continue through 2020.

Alex Rodriguez was also in Israel, riding a Lime scooter around Tel Aviv on Aug. 1 as he visited the country with fiancée Jennifer Lopez and family. "This beats NYC traffic any day. #israel #scooter #mynewride," he joked on Instagram.

Also on that summer beat, Awkwafina hosted a HotelTonight pool party at the Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn, New York, on July 28 in honor of staycations everywhere.

Nothing says the dog days of summer like hitting the water! Carson Kressley was all smiles by the lake at adult summer camp Club Getaway in Kent, Connecticut, on Aug. 4, where he was participating in their annual GLAMP Out weekend.

Thinking pink! The Hills: New Beginnings star Heidi Pratt celebrated Booby Tape’s USA Launch Party at Stanley Social in Los Angeles on July 25.

During 2019 Comic-Con International: San Diego, Cara Delevingne cooled off with a can of RightWater spring water.

Looking good, Kimye! Kim Kardashian West rocked a semi-sheer snakeskin KSUBI dress with a matching purse, silver sandals and black sunglasses during a date night in Calabasas, California, with hubby Kanye West on Aug. 5.

Taron Egerton and Ben Platt also looked sharp, helping Moët & Chandon celebrate the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on July 31.

Foodie alert! Eva Longoria was honored at the HollyRod Foundation's 21st Annual DesignCare Gala at SaddleRock Ranch in Malibu, California, on July 27. Guests at the event enjoyed culinary experiences by global lifestyle hospitality company sbe, including food by Katsuya, Cleo, Fi’lia, Carna and Umami Burger.

Orange Is the New Black star Dascha Polanco and a friend stopped by Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer in Midtown Manhattan on July 26, indulging in the restaurant's burgers and a cake-flavored CrazyShake.

Daniel Radcliffe was spotted dining at BOA Sunset in West Hollywood on July 26, where he enjoyed dishes like the jumbo lump crab cake, wagyu tri-tip carpaccio, organic grass-fed petite filet and lobster mashed potatoes. He also graciously stopped to pose for a photo with a guest's child on his way out.

And Katy Perry was spotted having breakfast with two friends at Joan’s on Third in Studio City, California, on Aug. 5. A source tells ET that she looked "casual yet pretty with her short blonde tresses pulled back in a ponytail and dark sunglasses." "She seemed to be keeping a low profile but opted to sit outside on the crowded patio near the bustling sidewalk," the eyewitness added.

Don't forget the vino! Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney Schwartz and Stassi Schroeder said cheers at the Nocking Point and Witches of WeHo Wines' "Basic Witch Potion No. 2" launch at Farmhouse Los Angeles at the Beverly Center on July 30.

On the non-alcoholic drink train, Kylie Jenner shared her beloved caffeinated blend with fans, posting a snap of her Alfred Coffee vanilla iced latte with oat milk to her Instagram Story in late July.

Giving back! Black-ish and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power star Marcus Scribner surprised families at a back-to-school meals and supplies drive in Los Angeles on Aug. 7. The event also marked the launch of the Frito-Lay Variety Packs Snackable Notes program, where every note written on a chip bag and submitted to SnackableNotes.com will earn a $1 donation to Feed the Children, up to 2 million meals for struggling families.

Living it up in Sin City! Daniel Kaluuya and Nicholas Hoult met Alesso during the producer's set at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Aug. 3.

Lance Bass took in a production of Magic Mike Live! at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on July 26.

Drew Carey checked out a performance of ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace on July 28 After the show, he headed backstage to meet The Gazillionaire and Green Fairy.

And Rick Ross celebrated his upcoming album release at DAYLIGHT Beach Club’s Eclipse pool party at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Aug. 1.

Also on the music front, teen pop stars X's & O's had a blast with Cardi B backstage at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on July 20.

Sheryl Crow stayed at Gurney’s Newport while she was in town headlining Rhode Island's Newport Folk Festival in late July. While there, James Taylor went to the marina to pick up the "Leaving Las Vegas" singer and her family for a cruise around the harbor.



The Strokes, Beck, Cage the Elephant, Vic Mensa, Tame Impala and members of Arcade Fire all celebrated Lollapalooza weekend at the Blind Dragon Chicago.

GRAMMY award-winner Lalah Hathaway headlined Lincoln Center's Out of Doors Summer Concert series kick-off on July 24, performing songs from her late father, Donny Hathaway, for the sold-out crowd.

Rapper Chef Sean debuted his new single, “No Name,” at a private listening party at the Phoenix in Beverly Hills on July 30. Guests enjoyed Plant Organix and Aunt Marie’s Secret while listening to the new Harmony-produced song featuring Oxygen Channel's Siya.

PDA alert! In early August, former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay shared a smooch with fiancé Brian Abasolo while sharing their top picks at The Knot's Registry House in the Hamptons. The afternoon was planned by Simply Sunshine Events.

Meanwhile, Columbus Short posed with Mike Tyson at the retired boxer's celebrity golf tournament in support of Standing United at the 50 Monarch Beach Resort North in Dana Point, California, on Aug. 2.

Plus, pregnant Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson partnered with Philips Avent to encourage moms to trust their “momtuition” and bond with baby, sharing her registry favorites from the brand.

