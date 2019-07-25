Every night is a party for J.Lo!



Jennifer Lopez brought her It’s My Party Tour to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on July 19, where she celebrated her 50th birthday with fans a few days early.

Jeff Auger/Prudential Center

En route to their Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood premiere, Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during the July 22 episode of his late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Randy Holmes/ABC

At the actual premiere of the Quentin Tarantino flick, sponsored by Icelandic Glacial, lovebirds Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler posed for pics on the red carpet.

Eric Charbonneau



In the feel-good department, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian attended the Santa Susana Field Lab Meltdown 60th Anniversary Event in California in mid-July, painting rocks to commemorate those harmed by radiation and chemicals, which will later be used as memorials.

Tina Bumstead

And Rihanna has announced that her 5th Annual Diamond Ball will take place in New York City on Sept. 12. Seth Meyers will host and Pharrell Williams and DJ Khaled will perform at the event, which supports her Clara Lionel Foundation.



Down in Florida, Olivia Culpo stepped out for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at W South Beach hot spot WALL Miami on July 14. The night before, the former Miss Universe was spotted at Amare and Mr Jones.

Getty Images

Cassie Randolph and her sister, Michelle Randolph, also had a great time in the 305, taking in the Maaji Thalassophile 2020 show, which closed out Miami Swim Week.

Sebastian Saldarriaga of S Dot Studio



Plenty of stars have been stepping out for fun fêtes! Audrina Patridge and Brody Jenner stuck close together at Mohegan Sun’s new ultra-lounge, novelle, in Uncasville, Connecticut, on July 12.

Mohegan Sun

Miles Teller celebrated his bachelor party with a blowout weekend with his boys at Palms Casino Resort in mid-July, visiting KAOS Nightclub and Dayclub multiple days in a row.

Andrew Dang/Global Media Group

What a sunset! Sara Sampaio rang in her 28th birthday with stunning ocean views from a perch on a boat off the coast of Capri, Italy, on July 21. “Thank you so much for all the birthday love! Love you guys! 28 never felt so good! ❤️,” the model, who wore a chic floral Faithfull the Brand dress, wrote on Instagram.

Luke Combs also had a reason to celebrate! The "Hurricane" singer was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry family by Opry members Vince Gill and Joe Diffie in Nashville on July 16. Fellow Opry members The Gatlin Brothers, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Craig Morgan and Mark Wills joined them onstage to welcome their newest fellow member.

Grand Ole Opry

Even more stars stepped out in the Big Apple during the sweltering dog days of summer. Derek Hough kicked off the Lay’s Smiles campaign by unveiling the first-ever Smiles Station in New York City’s Times Square on July 23, which aims to help raise $1 million to Operation Smile.

Lay’s

Mariah Carey, her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, enjoyed dinner at Reserve Cut in New York City’s Financial District on July 23. ET has learned that the group noshed a wagyu-beef steak that was cooked tableside. “She seemed very happy and jovial. I heard her say she loved the food and a friend recommended her,” says Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5wpr. “The kids were well behaved -- nothing out of the ordinary.”

Orange Is the New Black star Jackie Cruz hosted Kahlúa's "Zero Likes Given" exhibition, a pop-up that features photography that received zero likes on social media, in New York City on July 24.

Getty Images for Kahlua's Zero Likes Given

Real Housewives of New York City socialite Kelly Bensimon and Summer House star Paige DeSorbo dined a few tables away from each other at French hot spot Coco J’Adore in the Meatpacking District on July 18.

Jennifer Lawrence and her fianceé, Cooke Maroney, were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner at Chef Jonathan Benno’s restaurant, Benno, in the NoMad hotel property, the Evelyn Hotel, in New York City on July 12.



And Master P and Lil Romeo stocked up on fresh socks at the Stance store in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on July 9.

-

Wendy Williams dined on duck and dumplings with pal DJ Boof at the Brooklyn Chop House in New York City on July 9.

Brooklyn Chop House

In the Windy City, Tamron Hall, whose new syndicated daytime talk show will premiere in September, attended opening night of 29Rooms: Expand Your Reality on July 17.

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for IMG/Refinery 29

In town as well was Chicago P.D. star LaRoyce Hawkins, who celebrated National Tequila Day at the Tequila Don Julio for Those Who Know event at Taqueria Los Comales on July 24.

Jose Silva

Across the pond, Lena Dunham and Lennie James also had a fun sports day, visiting evian's Live Young Suite during Wimbledon in England on July 12.

In San Diego for the 2019 Comic-Con International festival, Orlando Bloom was a surprise guest at the celebration for his new original series, Carnival Row. Bloom delighted fans, entertained kids and happily posed for photos at the July 20 event.

Amazon Prime Video

Also in attendance at the fest were Eugenia Kuzmina and Ron Russell, who stepped out for Infolist's pre-Comic-Con red carpet event during the annual festival in San Diego.

ICT

Back in Los Angeles, Tiffany Haddish got her sweat on, working out on Upgrade Labs’ Cold HIIT machine in their Santa Monica facility. “I am working on becoming a superhuman. Somedays I am Great and somedays I am not, but @upgradelabs is helping me get to my Goals,” she wrote on Instagram on July 11.

The Grove hosted DJ and producer Kygo for a special live performance in front of Caruso’s dancing fountain on July 11. Fans waited in line to purchase his new noise-canceling A11/800 headphones in the first-ever U.S. pop-up for his label, Kygo Life.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Caruso

Lucy Hale went out for a hike in L.A. with her pup on July 11. She stayed comfy in an Outdoor Voices tissue weave pink tie-dye tank top, black leggings and round sunglasses.

Team Quavo celebrated their win at the celebrity-filled Huncho Legends basketball game at Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 16. Quavo co-hosted the celebrity basketball game with 2 Chainz, in partnership with streetwear brand Legends.

Jineen Williams

Nearby, Bravo personality Ali Levine acted as the keynote speaker for ITalk Events’ Spoke for Moms series, which took place in Woodland Hills, California, on her birthday, July 12. The celebrity stylist wore a lacy white dress, periwinkle T-strap heels and a Congés rose quartz love and positivity necklace for the occasion.

Billy Bennight

Also showing off her jewelry was Olivia Holt, who rocked a gold Astrid & Miyu “basic bar” necklace while snapping a selfie on July 15.

Meanwhile, in celebration of the 55th anniversary of Roy Orbison’s hit “Oh, Pretty Woman,” Orbison’s sons, Wesley and Alex, performed the iconic song at the curtain call of the Broadway musical, Pretty Woman, on July 9.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

Plus, model Miles Richie lounged around at his Moxy Halo Event at the MOXY NYC Downtown hotel.

Moxy NYC downtown

