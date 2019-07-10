Bride and groom fever!

During his second wedding to Sophie Turner in France on June 29, Joe Jonas turned into a total beer nerd! For their big day, Coors Light provided the pair with not only plenty of cold brews but special labels commemorating their nuptials. "Coors Light has always been mine and my brothers' favorite beer," the "Sucker" singer said. "The fact that they made a customized bottle for me as a wedding gift is incredible!”



It was a cool gesture, but the big reason Jonas made the ask? So he wouldn't run out of beer like his younger bro, Nick Jonas, did at his wedding!

Corbin Gurkin

The sports world is taking over Hollywood! Rob Gronkowski traded his football cleats for dancing shoes as he hosted ESPN's The ESPYs Official Pre-Party at Los Angeles' Hotel Figueroa on July 9.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Moms night out! Clad in LBDs, models Hannah Jeter and Kate Upton snapped pics in the photo booth at the T-Mobile Derby After Dark event at FWD Day + Nightclub in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 8. The fun MLB All-Star Week evening followed the Home Run Derby.

Michael McElroy/Invision for T-Mobile/AP Images

Cardi B goes cruising! The "Press" singer rocked a feathered ensemble during her Days of Summer Cruise performance, which took place in the waters between Miami and the Bahamas from June 28 through July 1.

Shaugn Cooper

Andy Cohen rolled through New York City on the new Buzz E-Bike on July 1.

Diane Bondareff/Invision for Buzz E-Bikes/AP Images

Dinner with a view! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross brought daughter Jagger Snow along to the grand opening of SERẼA restaurant by Clique Hospitality at the iconic Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego, California, on June 29. "Amazing sunset dinner celebrating the opening of @sereasandiego by chef @jojosd66 at Hotel Del Coronado with the Fam!" Simpson Ross wrote on Instagram. The entire property is being renovated and is slated for completion in 2021.

Also enjoying a nice dinner out was Ray Liotta, who ate a Caesar salad, petite filet and chipotle lime corn at BOA Santa Monica on July 1.

As did Ne-Yo and Revolt TV host Rodney Rikai, kicking off BET Weekend on June 22 at the Good Brother Pre-BET Dinner at Delilah Restaurant in West Hollywood. The evening, presented by Hennessy, also honored Danny Victor and Javon Smith.

Perk Marketing Group

Also enjoying the weekend's events, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille stopped by the 9th Annual Mark Pitts BET After-Party at Bootsy Bellows, presented by Hemp Hydrate, J Rose and Bystorm Entertainment.

Jeritt Clark

H.E.R. rocked an all-white look at the Toast to Young Hollywood event in Beverly Hills on June 22, where guests sipped on specialty cocktails from Guillotine Vodka.

Maurice Will

Marlon Wayans and Anthony Anderson threw up peace signs during the Bottles & Strikes event during the Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 4. Guests sipped on D’USSE cocktails as they aimed for 300s on the lanes.

D’USSE

Christie Brinkley partied in honor of the Fourth of July a little early! She hosted the 3rd Annual Polo Hamptons Match & Event at The Maria & Kenneth Fishel Estate in Bridgehampton, New York, on June 29.

Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Feeling the music! Bruce Springsteen surprised fans when he showed up to the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey, performing onstage at the famed venue for the first time since 2011. Sporting a New York Yankees cap, the "Hello Sunshine" singer performed with E Street bassist Garry Tallent, before joining Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes for a seven-song set.

Danny Clinch

Longtime Beatles fan Steven Tyler joined Paul McCartney onstage for a special appearance during the music legend's June 28 concert at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, performing the song, "Helter Skelter," together. Tyler has spent plenty of time in Vegas, as Aerosmith's "Deuces Are Wild" residency at Park MGM resumes Sept. 21.

Also in Sin City, Diplo and Utah Jazz pro Rudy Gobert partied over the July 4th Weekend at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Danny Mahoney/Wynn Nightlife

The Eli Young Band took over the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas for a mega Fourth of July celebration, performing their hits like “Crazy Girl,” “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” “Drunk Last Night” and “Love Ain’t.”

Black Raven Films

Iliza Shlesinger went backstage to meet the cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE after their show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

IMAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas

And Dutch DJ R3HAB joined VegasGirlsNightOut.com for a party at Marquee Dayclub in Las Vegas on June 22.

Global Media Group

Time to celebrate! La La Anthony rang in her birthday at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City on June 29. Her friends and family were in tow for the festivities, which kicked off with a Japanese dinner at Izakaya before heading to the Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge for high-end gaming. The TV personality then stepped into the new, adjoining Moneyline Book & Bar before moving just steps away to Premier Nightclub, settling into a table next to the DJ booth, where she was served a spectacular three-tiered cake decorated with flames and Don Julio, Grey Goose and champagne were flowing.

Fore! Actors and golf enthusiasts Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana got their clubs out for the Meiomi Pinot Putt-Off, a celebration of Meiomi Wines’ announcement as the official wine of the PGA TOUR, at Golf & Body NYC on June 25. Metcalfe even putt a hole-in-one with one hand!

Meiomi Wines

Also getting her sweat on was Amy Schumer. On July 4, she went for a hike with son Gene, who kept cozy in an Ergobaby Omni 360 Cool Air Mesh carrier.

As were Aly and AJ Michalka, who worked out to some of their greatest hits at an Aly + AJ-themed WundaBar Pilates class instructed by creator and CEO Amy Jordan at the fitness studio's Studio City location on June 28.

WundaBar Pilates

Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, *NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Lance Bass kept cool with a pool day at Bass' L.A. home. They didn't go hungry, as they palled around in the water alongside their Heluva Good! SS Snacker pool float.

Heluva Good!

Katy Perry was also in swim mode, wearing Onia's red "Kelly" one-piece while filming a music video in Hawaii on July 2.

13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette and a pal made s'mores during Knott's Summer Nights at the Buena Park, California, theme park on June 29.

Gilbert Flores

YouTube star Ruslana Gee joined Vetted co-founder Richie Jolivette at the launch event for the exclusive, new members-only travel club at One West End in New York City on May 30.

Jason Malihan

Out in Los Angeles, Olivia Culpo was spotted carrying the Ruffino Prosecco Six-Pack, created by Brooklyn-based designer Stickybaby.

Startraks Photo

And reality star Phaedra Parks dropped by the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center to meet with co-owner Devin Haman to discuss their newest options for remaining young and healthy.

Flipping Virgins and Property Virgins host Egypt Sherrod partnered with Gold Peak Real Brewed Tea to introduce the TEA Shed, a backyard sanctuary for kicking back and relaxing, on July 5.

Gold Peak

Meanwhile, DJ Mustard, who has a TAO GROUP residency at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and Executive Chef Chris Santos introduced a new salad that will be served throughout the summer at all Beauty & Essex locations, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York City, called the Mustard Summer Salad. The meal honors both of their renewed focuses on their health.

Is July too soon to buy presents? Christmas at Dollywood star Danica McKellar and Happy the Dog were joined by Santa Claus in helping the Hallmark Channel celebrate its "Countdown to Christmas" in Hollywood.

Gilbert Flores/BroadImage

Plus, Nacho Figueras spent the afternoon with his family shooting a commercial for Zeel. The world-renowned polo player is the newly appointed brand ambassador for the global wellness brand, which is the world’s leading massage-on-demand company.

Zeel

