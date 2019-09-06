It's all about the birthday boys!

Evan Ross sweetly gave wife Ashlee Simpson Ross a kiss on the cheek as they celebrated his birthday at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Aug. 23. Prior to the celebration at XS, Ross' mom, music icon and Wynn Las Vegas headliner Diana Ross, serenaded him during a performance of her “Diamond Diana” engagement at the Encore Theater.

Danny Mahoney/Wynn Nightlife

Aaron Paul celebrated his 40th with a $300,000 birthday bash in the Dominican Republic. The Breaking Bad alum and 40 of his closest friends and family -- including his wife, Lauren, their daughter, Story, and his friend and business partner, Bryan Cranston -- safely spent time in the Caribbean nation for two weeks. Paul's crew lived it up luxuriously at Ani Private Resorts Dominican Republic, where they played competitive games of bocce ball and cornhole and sipped Mezcal Dos Hombres cocktails, amongst their many activities.

Then there was Labor Day Weekend, which meant plenty of parties!

Brody Jenner performed with DJ and best friend Devin Lucien at Marquee Nightclub at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Aug. 30. Two days later, the pair headed south to entertain crowds with an exclusive DJ set at Oxford Social Club at Pendry San Diego. Prior to his performance, the Hills: New Beginnings star enjoyed sushi and seafood offerings at the Chef JoJo Ruiz-helmed Lionfish Modern Coastal Cuisine.

Clique Hospitality

Also in Sin City to perform, a shirtless Pete Davidson showed off his impressive bowling skills on Aug. 25, throwing multiple strikes in the Kingpin Suite at Palms Casino Resort, which features two full-size bowling lanes and an automatic scoring system. Among his buddies was famed tattoo artist London Reese, who came to show his support for the SNL castmember at his show and even gave him some fresh ink afterward.

Marcus Russell Price

And Cardi B kicked off Labor Day Weekend with a packed performance at her Palms Casino Resort residency at KAOS Nightclub.

Tony Tran

Puppy love! James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss enjoyed the second-annual #Vanderpupcation at Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles in late August, which also served as the launch of the Vanderpump Pets subscription box.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

50 Cent popped bottles of his Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne at his Power season premiere after-party at Slate in New York City on Aug. 20.

Johnny Nunez

Speaking of musicians, Lionel Richie excitedly shared via Instagram on Sept. 3 that he had debuted at No. 1 on the latest Billboard Artist 100 chart, noting, "It has been an amazing summer."

Trisha Yearwood performed at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on Sept. 5 for the iHeartCountry Album Release Party celebrating the launch of her 14th studio album, Every Girl.

Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio

Out in Eastvale, California, music fans put on their cowboy boots and flocked to Leal Ranch for a weekend of good food, great people and performances from some of the best names in country music, like Lindsay Ell, RaeLynn, Brantley Gilbert, Brett Eldredge and LOCASH. Fittingly named Tailgate Fest, the two-day event featured everything from Southern BBQ and whiskey-filled drinks to a boots-and-bikini pool party, meet and greets with the artists and an area just for tailgating.

Emilio Flores/TinyGiantsCo.com

And Kim Petras recently made a dual announcement: She will be heading shows this fall in North American on the Clarity Tour, and Turn Off the Light Vol. 2, the sequel to her critically acclaimed, Halloween-inspired mixtape, will arrive Oct. 1.

Byron Spencer

Margot Robbie and her very on-point maroon-and-yellow scarf were surrounded by friends at Cinespia's screening of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Aug. 31. Adele and her son, Angelo, and cute couple Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were also in attendance.

Kelly Lee Barrett/Cinespia

Getting hungry! Laverne Cox was joined by friends like Justin Sylvester for dinner at L.A.’s newest hot spot. Pacifique, on Aug. 26, where they dined on house-smoked hamachi, spicy ahi tuna and Pead’s & Barnett’s pork chop.

Pacifique

The Hills: New Beginnings star Brandon Thomas Lee had dinner at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago Beverly Hills with Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton on Aug. 20. An eyewitness tells ET that the two were laughing while sharing Spago classics like Tuna Cones and Truffle Pizza.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West stopped by The Cheesecake Factory in Dayton, Ohio, two nights in a row in mid-August. An eyewitness tells ET that their group ordered strawberry lemonades, tacos and cheesecakes. Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor dined at the same restaurant the following evening on Aug. 25.

From dancing to designers! After forming a friendship while competing against each other on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, Alan Bersten and Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile teamed up to create a new fashion line for a good cause, FROWN Clothing, named because the guys are on a mission to turn everyone's frowns upside down! Former DWTS troupe members Hayley Erbert and Britt Stewart are already big fans of the line, as is Joe's girlfriend, Kendall Long, and a portion of each sale goes to SmileTrain, which provides safe, 100%-free cleft treatment to children in over 85 countries.

FROWN Clothing

Also on the fashion front, JAY-Z met up with Olympian Usain Bolt at PUMA's grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration for the brand's New York City Flagship Store on Fifth Avenue. "They talk. We live. Who cares what they say. #JayZPumaGang," Bolt wrote on Instagram on Aug. 29.

And YUNGBLUD stepped out in stripes for Vanity Fair's 2019 Best Dressed List soiree at L’Avenue in New York City on Sept. 5.

BFA

Batter up! On Aug. 25, legendary All-American Girls Professional Baseball League player Maybelle Blair and A League of Their Own star Megan Cavanagh -- aka Marla Hooch -- attended Rockwell Table & Stage’s Unauthorized Musical Parody of A League of Their Own in Los Angeles on Aug. 25. The ladies posed for a photo with Rockwell’s co-owner Chris Diamond and actress Teya Patt, who portrays Marla in the UMPO, which runs through Sept. 15.

Lobeline Communicartions

Ali Landry popped into the KTLA photobooth before talking about her secret to healing back pain -- receiving stem cell treatment at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center -- on the Los Angeles TV station's morning show on Aug. 20.

-

Joined by boyfriend Gary Brody, Jill Zarin made a surprise appearance at Brookfield Place’s 4th Annual Brookfield Place Open in New York City on Aug. 24, where she met tennis pro Lucas Pouille.

Jeremy Gordon

Nearby, Nina Agdal helped Pura Still host a Sip on Summer event for Aperitivo Tuesday at PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown on Aug. 27.

Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Pura Still

Diplo was also in the Big Apple, taking in BEYOND THE STREETS and adidas originals' conversation about graffiti with A-Trak and Dave1 of Chromeo, Easy and Chino at 25 Kent Ave.

Ronny Alwin

The Good Place actor Luke Guldan went shirtless for a pre-Labor Day Weekend magazine photo shoot, styled by Fred Kim, at the Del Rey Yacht Club.

Matt Alves/PeakPRgroup

Rapper Rich the Kid and his girlfriend, Tori Brixx, looked every bit in love as they enjoyed time together at the Azulik Hotel in Tulum, Mexico, in August, enjoying some fun in the sun and local activities like visiting the caves.

Nathan James

Floyd Mayweather hit the daytime pool party for some Sunday funday at DAYLIGHT Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Aug. 25. The undefeated boxing champ hung out in a VIP bungalow, where he posed for photos with Playmate of the Year Jordan Emanuel.

Daylight Beach Club

Back in the City of Angels, Jamie Foxx partied at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Aug. 28, arriving at midnight and heading straight to the VIP section, where he hugged and high-fived guests as he celebrated his sister, Deidra Dixon’s, birthday. He was called on stage by the Salsa Night host, Angelo Pagan (Leah Remini’s husband), and when his salsa band started playing music for the crowd, Foxx sang in Spanish and played piano and guitar.

Sofia Vergara is a total vacay babe! The Modern Family star pranced around the beach with pals on Casa Chipi Chipi, her private island in the Caribbean, while rocking a black-and-white Alexandra Miro one-piece and an eye-catching cover-up.

Also in beach mode was designer Andrea Schroder, her model daughters, Cambrie and Faith Schroder, and brand expert Erica Zohan, who hosted an end-of-summer fashion event for What Goes Around Comes Around at the Schroder's Malibu beach cottage, which is currently on the market for $5.5 million.

Taj Nihal

For even more must-see star sightings, click through the gallery below.

