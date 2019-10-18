Harley Quinn Smith was flanked by her real-life father, Kevin Smith, and movie dad, Jason Mewes (though Mewes is pretty much a member of the Smith family!), at a special screening and after-party for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot in Los Angeles on Oct. 14.

Albert L. Ortega

Thirty years after his first performance at The Barn in Sanford, Florida, Garth Brooks returned to the venue for his rockin' fourth Dive Bar concert on Oct. 16.

8 Ten, Inc.

Speaking of music, the GRAMMY Music Education Coalition teamed up with the Bacon Brothers to host local Nashville students at Franklin Theatre for the band’s soundcheck and a Q&A session on Oct. 3.

GMEC

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the American Cancer Society has enlisted some big-name ambassadors to spearhead the movement. DJ Khaled, Jhene Aiko, French Montana and Kristin Chenoweth have designed four limited-edition T-shirts that will be sold as part of the "Get #YOUnited" campaign, and they will use their platforms to encourage donations toward breast cancer research and treatment.

American Cancer Society

Back home to the Garden State! The Jonas Brothers stayed at the Asbury Ocean Club Hotel in Asbury Park, New Jersey, where they were performing on the MTV Video Music Awards in late August.

Duringthe Little Kids Rock benefit concert at New York City's Playstation Theater Times Square on Oct. 10, Usher and Wiz Khalifa were honored for their great work advocating for music education.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

So many birthday bashes! Ashlee Simpson Ross celebrated her 35th birthday with a private dinner for 50 guests -- including her husband, Evan Ross, and sister-in-law, Tracee Ellis Ross -- at The Highlight Room atop the Dream Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles on Oct. 3.

TAO Group

Nick Cannon was gifted with sweets from Trejo's Coffee and Donuts for his Oct. 8 birthday. The raised doughnut, buttermilk glaze and white chocolate sprinkle doughnuts that were sent to his Power 106 FM radio studio in Los Angele spelled out "Happy Birthday Nick."

Larry Fink

Newlywed pro golfer Michelle Wie celebrated her 30th birthday at OMNIA nightclub at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Oct. 11. Her crew was greeted with an elaborate presentation that included confetti, LED lights, a birthday shout-out by DJ OB-one and a custom golf-themed cake featuring a golf glove and flagstick as they sipped on Grey Goose and Casamigos at a VIP table.

Wolf Productions

And Whitney Port and her family noshed on sliders, wagyu steaks and truffle fries as they celebrated her sister's birthday at Wolfgang Puck’s CUT inside The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

Whitney Port/Instagram

Also in Sin City, Idris Elba performed a DJ set at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 12 during the three-day music experience Art of the Wild.

Danny Mahoney/Wynn Nightlife

More to celebrate! The stars and executive producers of ABC's Grey’s Anatomy, including creator Shonda Rhimes, celebrated the taping of their 350th episode with a cake-cutting ceremony in Los Angeles on Oct. 15.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

And Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin joined Trinity the Tuck in celebrating National Coming Out Day with Chappy during the gay social connection app for men's Gay Birthday Party celebration at Rocco's West Hollywood on Oct. 11.

Evans Vestal

Sugar rush! "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro hosted the Sweet 'N Beats event for the online delivery service, Goldbelly, during Food Network’s 2019 New York City Wine and Food Festival.

Janice Yim/Getty Images

Also in Manhattan, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus treated featured cast member Ego Nwodim to drinks and dinner at NYC’s L’Avenue at Saks, the Parisian-inspired restaurant on the ninth floor of the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship, in New York City on Oct. 15. The pair enjoyed the artichoke and parmesan salad, yellowtail and chicken spring rolls while sipping on the restaurant's signature drink, the Saks in the City.

Hannah Bronfman and Daphne Oz posed for pics at the Persona-hosted Up Close & Persona(l) event at NYC's Tavern on the Green on Oct. 10.

Persona

And David Schwimmer joined producer Katrina Pavlos for a Punkt.- and Grand Classics Film Series-hosted special screening of King of Comedy at NYC's Public Hotel on Oct. 15.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA

Rachael Ray and her pet food brand, Nutrish, hosted a pet adoption event with North Shore Animal League America in Port Washington, New York, on Oct. 15, just ahead of a promotional appearance for her new memoir-inspired cookbook, Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals From a Sweet and Savory Life.

Rob Rich

Furry friends were also abounding as Alexandria Daddario and Haylie Duff joined the cast of Brat TV’s Sunnyside Up -- Nia Sioux, Rita Angel Taylor and Nina Lu teamed up with Care Bears and the humanitarian organization CARE for a day of fun and learning at Van Ness Elementary School in Los Angeles in honor of International Day of the Girl.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for CARE and Care Bears

Party time! Rashida Jones joined Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler at NeueHouse for the Farfetch-hosted three-part Dining in Color: Nuit Noire series on Oct. 9.

Jason Lowrie/BFA

In the City of Angels, Luka Sabbat and his father, Clark Sabbat, attended the #UGGLIFE Campaign Launch at Academy LA on Oct. 9.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UGG

Giving back! Ray Romano performed at the International Myeloma Foundation 13th Annual Comedy Celebration at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Oct. 17.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for International Myeloma Foundation

And Latin trap and reggaeton artist Bad Bunny helped kick off the start of the McDonald’s HACER National Scholarship 2019-2020 application season by surprising seniors at Florida's Hialeah High School on Oct. 10.

McDonald's

On the awards front, filmmakers Ryan W. Smith and Tony Dean Smith picked up the Best Science-Fiction Feature Award at the 19th Annual Shriekfest in Los Angeles for their new film, Volition.

Volition

Thinking all things fashion, former Bachelor star Becca Tilley celebrated the launch of her exclusive Macy’s collection, Becca Tilley x bar III, at Catch LA.

Michael Simon

And Julia Engel, the fashionista behind the Gal Meets Glam Collection, hosted a launch event and holiday preview on Oct. 15 at the Lotte New York Palace to unveil her brand’s first line of coats.

Colleen Burdett

Meanwhile, Michael Blackson took a break from filming Coming 2 America to take a poolside meeting at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Oct. 4 to discuss his dedicated support of the OmniPeace Foundation. The comedian will host and perform at the non-profit's second-annual fundraising gala, Rwanda Rocks, at Los Angeles' Vibrato Grill Jazz on Nov. 4.

peakPRgroup

Jake T. Austin showed his support during Hispanic Heritage Month by attending the Signature Series Concert at the T-Mobile Santa Monica Signature Store.

T-Mobile

NBA All-Star James Harden sported a goPuff T-shirt the same day he used the delivery app to deliver sports drinks and snacks during a 1-on-1 game with Meek Mill.

James Harden

And Jason Flom, CEO of Lava Records, spent the afternoon of Oct. 2 with singer-songwriter Jessie Berg talking about her new music and his favorite cause, Project Innocence.

Kent Jacobs

