Kim Kardashian West flaunted her toned summer body while attending Christie’s What Goes Around 25th Anniversary Auction preview in Beverly Hills, California, on Aug. 21. The mother of three sizzled in a pink latex Versace mini dress from WGACA, accessorized with a beaded French fry rainbow clutch bag by Judith Leiber Couture, Yeezy Season 5 PVC pumps and dark shades.

Other stylish celebrity guests included Ellen Pompeo, Jhene Aiko, Kathy Hilton, Becca Tilley and Draya Michele.

Getty Images

WEtv celebrated the premiere of the new season of Braxton Family Values with a star-studded party at The Skylark in New York City on Aug. 21. BFV cast member Traci Braxton was in attendance, along with Phaedra Parks, Kelly Bensimon and Kathy Wakile, all of whom are alums from Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for WE tv

Reality TV personality Sham Ibrahim hosted a fun night of Drag Queen Bingo alongside actor Brad Guth, at The Hood Bar and Pizza in Palm Desert, California, on Aug. 21. The bingo-and-live-comedy show has attracted celebrities such as Katy Perry, Peter Dante and Courtney Stodden.

Richard Rogers

Cher took the stage in Atlantic City, New Jersey, last weekend for back-to-back performances at the Borgata Event Center. Next month, the 72-year-old icon will release Dancing Queens, a new album covering ABBA's greatest hits.

Dave Navarro attended INDISTRY TV’s screening of his film, Mourning Son, at Virgin Hotels in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 17.

INDISTRY TV

Drake was spotted with a glass of Santa Margherita’s Pinot Grigio, while backstage during a stop on his Aubrey & the Three Migos tour on Aug. 15.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 15, 2018 at 3:21pm PDT

New Heights! American Idol winner Maddie Poppe and runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson performed atop the Empire State Building in New York City on August 15. The real-life couple performed Poppe's single, “Going Going Gone," and a cover of “You’ve Got a Friend.”

Empire State Realty Trust

Speaking of happy couples, Jesse Metcalfe and fiancee Cara Santana stopped by the #Vanderpupcation launch party at Mondrian Los Angeles on Aug. 15. The adorable pair had a blast playing with puppies from the Vanderpump Dogs Foundation.

Michael Simon/StarTraksphoto.com

On Aug. 15, Kim Kardashian West was spotted relaxing on a yacht in Miami, Florida, while holding WTRMLN WTR. The pioneer in cold-press watermelon juice has high-profile investors including Beyoncé, Michael Strahan and Chris Paul.

The Mega Agency

Adrian Grenier and ONDA founder Luca Del Bono attended Spiritual Master Dr. Joseph Michael Levry’s talk on NAAM yoga in East Hampton, New York, on Aug. 12. The event began with an introduction by Del Bono, who shared his mission to connect a global community of purpose driven and wellness minded people.

Michael Williams

Bachelor in Paradise alum Josh Murray celebrated his birthday at HYDE Sunset with DeMario Jackson in West Hollywood, California, on Aug 11. Also celebrating a birthday the same night at HYDE was Meagan Good, who partied the night away with friends including Tinashe.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw visited Kirehe, Rwanda, with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, on Aug. 9. During her time there, the Belle star visited Mahama Refugee Camp, which hosts over 57,700 Burundian refugees.

UNHCR/Jordi Matas

Shiri Appleby packed her weekend essentials in an Away Carry On suitcase before flying off on a much-deserved vacation to New York City’s Fire Island on Aug. 5. With its hard shell and portable phone charger, the stylish luggage is perfect for a jet setter like Shiri!

Shiri Appleby Instagram

Steph and Ayesha Curry, along with their adorable children -- Riley, 6, Ryan, 3, Canon, 1 month old -- were spotted at Waterbar in San Francisco, California, on Aug. 4. The happy couple dined on some of the waterfront restaurant’s finest dishes including oysters, squid, caviar and fish n’ chips, while Riley and Ryan had kids ravioli.

On July 26, LeAnn Rimes and Debbie Gibson posed for portraits at the 2018 Hallmark Channel Summer TCA event at a private residence in Beverly Hills, California. Gibson’s new original movie, Wedding of Dreams, premieres Sept. 8 on the Hallmark Channel.

100% Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Adam Devine, Captain Morgan’s recently appointed chief party officer, teamed with the company to surprise a fan with a South Carolina fan with the birthday party of his dreams.

Courtesy of Captain Morgan

Sterling Style & Sips ambassador, Micaela Erlanger, who has dressed Meryl Streep and Lupita Nyong'o, shared fashion tips with attendees in the VIP tent at the Sterling Vineyards Summer Concert Series featuring Lauryn Hill.

Sterling Vineyards

Mob Wives star Drita D'Avanzo was spotted playing Jenga with Big Brother alum Natalie Negrotti at Clinton Hall after hitting up RFTP at POD BK Hotel in Brooklyn, New York.

Death Cab for Cutie performed songs from their new album, Thank You for Today, during their iHEARTRadio album release party in Los Angeles on Aug. 16.

iHeartRadio

Actress Caitlin O'Connor and Bravo's Ali Levine arrived at the Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Aug. 10. O’Connor, whose resume includes Two and a Half Men and Southpaw, accessorized in an STS Blue denim jacket and Levine's Hearts on Fire collection by Sterling Forever.