Drake found himself $10,000 poorer after losing a bet to Migos' Quavo as they kicked off the Aubrey and Three Migos tour in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday. Quavo took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of a shooting competition on the stage-turned-basketball court -- where he landed a half-court shot.

The Migos rapper, in sweats and sandals, takes a few steps before flawlessly landing the shot, which Drake just couldn't replicate. The "God's Plan" rapper was a good sport about the whole thing, however, congratulating his opponent.

Quavo recently told Billboard that the group was planning to play some hoops on their tour. "I'm looking forward to this basketball tournament we got going on the whole tour," he said. "It's like a playoff game and a trophy made. It's going to be really intense. Every day we're going to work out and get to the athletics."

Also on the tour is Migos' Offset, who just welcomed his first child with Cardi B. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper has been in full-blown mommy mode, and recently called off her own tour with Bruno Mars.

"As of today I've decided I won't be joining Bruno on tour this Fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing," Cardi explained last month. "Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road."

"I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what's best for myself and my baby!" she continued. "Thank you Bruno for being so supportive and understanding."

