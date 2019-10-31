When times are tough, it pays to be kind!



As wildfires rage in California, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard paid thanks to the first responders putting their lives on the line. The married actors traveled to Redding's CA Fire Station 8 in late October to surprise 12 families who've had 15 new babies since surviving last year's devastating Carr Fire. While in NorCal, they provided the Redding families with a year's supply of Hello Bello essentials while also announcing a nationwide discount of 20 percent on HelloBello.com for all first responders.

Kris Armstrong/Hello Bello

Also on the feel-good front, Ashton Kutcher posed for a pic with Dr. David Agus at the fourth Rebels With a Cause Gala at the Water Garden in Santa Monica on Oct. 24, which raised $12.1 million in support of the lifesaving research led by the doctor, who is the Founding Director and CEO of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute of Transformative Medicine of USC.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC

Elton John has had a slew of country star admirers visit him in Nashville, including Lee Ann Womack and Kacey Musgraves, who met the music icon backstage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour stop on Oct. 28.



Drew Barrymore brought her daughters, Olive and Frankie, to the Sloomoo Institute, a celebration of slime and its ASMR qualities, in New York City. "Everyone was so nice there and my kids were in slime heaven!!" she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 28.

Drake rang in his 33rd birthday with a mobster-themed party at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, which was attended by the likes of Adele, Kylie Jenner, Snoop Dogg and Shay Mitchell and included casino-inspired games and food by McDonald's.

McDonald's

Date night! Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster enjoyed a private dinner in the Hollywood Hills on Oct. 22, where Mod Sélection Champagne and Nobu Executive Chef Gregorio Stephenson came together to preview the Royal Atlantis Residences in Dubai.

Tory Stolper Photography

Also on the spirits front, Jimmy Kimmel brought his late-night talk show to Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 24, celebrating with the appropriately named CÎROC "Jimmlet."

Randy Holmes

H.E.R. was gifted a bottle of D’USSE VSOP after her TIDAL X performance at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Oct. 21.

Sharief Ziyadat

And Lil' Kim celebrated the launch of the new, limited-edition Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé and Nectar of the Culture campaign with Jonathan Mannion and LaQuan Smith.

Lewis Mirrett for Moët & Chandon

Scott Eastwood headed south of the border for the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos.

Daniel Boczarski

Over in Sin City, Ashanti and Lady Gaga performed a jazzed-up version of the R&B singer's first hit single, "Foolish," when they jumped onstage at jazz trumpeter and vocalist Brian Newman’s intimate “After Dark” lounge show at the NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on Oct. 26.

Tony Tran

After their show, Schitt's Creek: Up Close and Personal on Oct 19, the cast of the hit Canadian comedy enjoyed dinner at STK at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where executive chef Stephen Hopcraft provided a selection of appetizers and entrees.

-

And Paula Abdul officially opened her new residency, Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl, at the Flamingo Las Vegas on Oct. 24.

Denise Truscello

Cassie and husband Alex Fine enjoyed a baby shower luncheon at the Highlight Room atop Dream Hollywood on Oct. 27. Pink roses and balloons helped set the décor tone for Baby Girl Fine, and then after lunch, the mom-to-be headed down to the Guesthouse Suite to enjoy a girls' night at the hotel.

Billie Eilish supported her mother, Maggie Baird's, performance at the Groundlings Theatre’s 45th Anniversary Show in L.A. on Oct. 21.

The Groundlings Theatre & School

Arielle Kebbel and Torrey DeVitto celebrated the launch of Olivia von Halle's 15-piece Maleficent: Mistress of Evil collection inspired by the Disney film's lead heroines, Maleficent and Aurora.

Getty Images for Disney

Over in the Big Apple, brand ambassador Zooey Deschanel attended an exclusive preview of Crocs' Spring/Summer 2020 collection.

Michael Simon

Ellie Goulding met up with TheChainsmokers at Vevo's 10-year anniversary party at Penn Plaza in New York City in mid-October.

Getty for Vevo

And John Mellencamp posed for a pic with former president Bill Clinton at ACA Galleries' private reception celebrating the opening of "Binding Wires," a two-man exhibit featuring artwork from both the singer and Robert Rauschenberg that is open to the public from Oct. 24 through Dec. 21.

Myrna Suarez

After dining and checking out the newly opened Cathédrale Restaurant within Moxy East Village in New York City, Gordon Ramsay stopped by the open kitchen to congratulate Cathédrale Chef’s Ralph Scamardella and Jason Hall on an excellent meal. The next night, the celebrity chef went next door to the Little Sister lounge, where Louis Tomlinson was spotted kicking back with a few friends at a VIP table.

Speaking of food, Siri Daly prepared a fresh recipe for her family using Pure Farmland plant-based protein.

Michael Simon

Us collaborators Jordan Peele and Lupita Nyong'o sat together at the Jaguar Land Rover-sponsored 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Oct. 25.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Melissa Joan Hart celebrated her holiday Lifetime movie release at a brunch event with Poise and The Moms.

Matt Sayles /AP Images for Poise

On Nov. 12, Charlize Theron, a UN Messenger of Peace, will host an event benefiting the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) at the Africa Center in New York City. Presented by Dior, the evening will feature a special performance by Boyz II Men, with South African cuisine presented by chefs Geoffrey Zakarian, Andrew Zimmern and Pierre Thiam of Teranga Restaurant. CTAOP champions young people living in Africa by investing in organizations that prioritize and advance health, education and community to support their ability to keep themselves safe from HIV.



Plus, GLSEN is launching the 2019 Respect Awards Auction with items like two VIP tickets and the chance to walk the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards or two VIP tickets to a taping of the Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City.

Meanwhile, Chris Noth brought his son along to check out the first-ever Formula1 Hollywood Festival on Oct. 30, visiting fan-favorite driver Daniel Ricciardo in the pit.

Formula 1



And on Oct. 23, Keith Sweat dropped a surprise music video to join the drama stirred up by Old Spice's Sweat Defense campaign. In the diss track remix of his 1996 hit, "Nobody, the R&B legend defended his and the Washington Redskins’ Montez Sweat’s last name.

Old Spice

