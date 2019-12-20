Gotta love these ladies! Woman of the Decade winner Taylor Swift bonded with Woman of the Year Billie Eilish at the 14th annual Billboard Women in Music event, hosted by Hayley Kiyoko at The Palladium in Los Angeles on Dec. 14, where guests enjoyed FIJI water and JNSQ Wines.

John Sciulli/Getty Images

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen headed backstage to meet Anna and Elsa after a performance of Frozen the Musical at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, where the North American tour recently opened.

Frozen the Musical

Music to our ears! Maggie Rogers hit the stage as the headliner of Spotify's "A Decade of Wrapped" celebration at Casita Hollywood in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

Getty Images for Spotify

Bryce Vine performed at the T-Mobile San Francisco Signature Store.

Patrick Ibarra

Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick made a special surprise appearance on Dec. 13 at South Florida’s new nightclub, DAER, located at the brand-new Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Around 1 a.m., the *NSYNC members climbed on top of the club’s DJ booth while DJ MAKJ was performing and began singing their group's hits like “Bye, Bye, Bye.” Bret Michaels was also spotted at the club that night after being honored as the Grand Marshal at the resort's Winterfest Boat Parade reception.

Daer South Florida

Also in Florida, Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, was spotted having dinner with his pals at the new Thursday night party, “Forget Me Not,” at the Deck at Island Gardens in Miami. He returned three days later for the hot spot's internationally acclaimed brunch.

The Deck at Island Gardens

Drops of java! Pat Monahan of Train and Skylar Grey performed during a SiriusXM's "Dial Up the Moment" pop-up performance at The Bean in New York City on Dec. 11.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Swish swish! Jeff Goldblum turned the Tiffany Men’s Pop-Up Shop in New York City into his personal playground on Dec. 8.

Corey Tenold Photography

Offset's birthday party heated up when Uber Eats delivered his new Popeyes Migos Menu to guests, including Cardi B and Quavo, in Los Angeles on Dec 13. The rapper also gifted guests with a mini gold chicken sandwich tree ornament for the holidays.

Erik Voake/Getty Images for Uber Eats

Another birthday boy, Jamie Foxx, held his official b-day party at Hakkasan Nightclub inside MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Dec. 12, arriving at 12:30 a.m. with about 20 people. The Just Mercy star, who turned 52, sat with his group at an exclusive table next to the DJ booth, where his friend, Lil Jon, was performing, before leaving around 3 a.m.

Wolf Productions

Also in Sin City, Shania Twain, who recently kicked off her residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, enjoyed dinner with five friends at Hakkasan Las Vegas at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Dec. 15. She was seen rocking a black cowboy hat and abiding by her carb-free vegetarian diet, eating just the vegetarian chicken in black pepper sauce.

In the City of Angels, Justin and Hailey Bieber were spotted at the sbe hot spot Doheny Room for Shot Studios' annual holiday soiree on Dec. 16. The lovebirds were seen making the rounds with friends before making an early exit for the night.

Patricia and Rosanna Arquette supported their brother, David Arquette, at the premiere of the movie Mob Town at the LA Film School on Dec. 13. At the premiere, guests enjoyed Butterfinger Candy Pop snacks and PATHWATER, while the after-party took place nearby at TAO Group’s Luchini Pizza + Bar, where Peroni beer was served.

Jordan Strauss

And Brandi Glanville headed to The Standard in Downtown LA to celebrate Glow Recipe’s newest launch, a Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream, on Dec. 4.

Adrian Cabrero

Wu-Tang Clan was among the many acts who took the stage at SOLE DXB, the Dubai-based cultural festival in December that included a weekend of music, fashion, basketball, art and talks with the support of the fest's partner, Cadillac, and strategic partners, Dubai Design District (d3) and Dubai Tourism.

Ben Awin

All aboard! Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse, Vanna White and Rudi Sodamin came together for the naming ceremony for the Carnival Panorama cruise ship in Long Beach, California, on Dec. 10. White served as "godmother" of the ship, officially naming the ship during a ceremony onboard.

Carnival Cruise Line

Neil Patrick Harris enjoyed movie night with husband David Burtka by ordering from goPuff. "Thanks @gopuff. Your delivery allowed our double feature date night to go uninterrupted," he shared on Instagram on Dec. 18.

Teresa Giudice received a unique pop art portrait from Sham Ibrahim at a private event in Santa Monica on Nov. 24. The artist told the Real Housewives of New Jersey star that he admired her strength and resilience and wanted to honor her with the gift.

Kimberly Clark PR

Meanwhile, singer Jessie Berg attended Ivan Bitton's red carpet for Marie Westwood Magazine's cover launch party, sponsored by Holland Valley Coffee Company, at The Cedars in Los Angeles.



Guiermo Proana

America's Got Talent semifinalist Eric Chien performed during, The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays, at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City. The show, on Broadway for the fifth time, runs through Jan. 5, 2020.

The Illusionists

Plus, Editor-in-Chief Vanessa Coppes celebrated the launch of the BELLA Magazine's Gratitude Issue at the Gregory Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 11. The soiree was hosted by NBC’s New York Live host, Sara Gore.

Vital Agibalow

