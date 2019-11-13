The Day of the Dead includes some major celebrations in the City of Angels!



Kehlani took part in one of them, toasting Mexican culture and tradition with PATRÓN Tequila at a Día de Muertos fête at City Libre in Los Angeles on Nov. 2.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for PATRÓN

Living it up in the city that never sleeps! Kristin Chenoweth celebrated her return to Broadway and new album, For the Girls, at Lot 15 in New York City on Nov. 8. Surrounded by close friends and family, the Tony and Emmy winner was all smiles throughout the evening as she indulged in the cocktail lounge's signature cocktails and towering, house-roasted turkey club.

Michael Simon

Jason Biggs hung out with Mr. Mucus at the launch of Mucinex Nightshift in New York City on Nov. 1f2.

Amira Dughri/Halfway Crooks Entertainment

Ahead of Women's Entrepreneurship Day, Padma Lakshmi partnered with Stacy's Pita Chips to celebrate female founders in the food and beverage industry at a luncheon marking the inaugural Stacy's Rise Project in New York City on Nov. 4.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Stacy's Pita Chips

And newly-single Maluma shut down Nerai in New York City on Oct. 28, where he feasted on fish dishes from Executive Chef Moshe Grundman while surrounded by female friends. He got to the Greek hot spot at 9:45 p.m after watching the New York Knicks beat the visiting Chicago Bulls courtside at Madison Square Garden.



Speaking of food, Channing Tatum dined at BOA Santa Monica with a few male friends on Nov. 10. The Magic Mike XXL star sat at the bar and enjoyed vegan dishes including the Nidi Bolognese and Impossible Burger.

Down in Florida, John Legend performed at Delano South Beach in Miami as sbe hosted its 3rd Annual Taste of sbe culinary celebration on Nov. 8.

sbe

Bring on the birthdays! Steve Aoki helped Gordon Ramsay celebrate his 53rd b-day in Las Vegas at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace on Nov. 5. Around 2 a.m., the celeb chef was presented with a custom-cake complete with a celebratory display featuring a happy birthday sign, sparklers and confetti.

Wolf Productions

Vinny Guadagnino celebrated his 32nd birthday at novelle, the new ultra-lounge at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville Connecticut, following his book signing at the “Winning Authors” event on Nov. 10 for his tome, The Keto Guido Cookbook.

Mohegan Sun

Bethenny Frankel celebrated her 49th birthday with an intimate dinner party at the newly opened Cathédrale Restaurant at Moxy East Village in Manhattan on Nov. 4. The Real Housewives of New York City alum sat in the main dining room with family and friends, enjoying several specialty dishes before a birthday cake arrived at the table to a gallantly sung version of "Happy Birthday."

Nolan Gould rang in his 21st at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Nov. 8. The birthday boy was joined by his Modern Family co-star, Ariel Winter, Sarah Gilman, Cody Christian and more as he was greeted with a confetti parade and birthday cake. The actor's crew partied throughout the evening while dancing to Dillon Francis' set.

Danny Mahoney/Wynn Nightlife

Also in Sin City, Carrie Underwood dined at Sushi Roku Las Vegas on Nov. 1. Celebrating the wrap of her Cry Pretty Tour 360 with friends and crew members, the country singer enjoyed the vegan omakase menu before heading to a Guns N’ Roses concert.

Back on the coast, Jaime King celebrated the opening of Ray-Ban's brand-new store on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, California, on Nov. 7.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Ray-Ban

Molly Sims spoke at #BlogHer19 Biz at the Riveter in West Los Angeles on Nov. 9.

#BlogHer

Venus Williams played guest co-host for the day during the third hour of NBC's Today show on Nov. 7 for a job swap segment. To meet her co-workers for the day, the tennis champ wore a glen plaid jacket and cropped trouser set by FRAME with a black cami and pumps.

NBC NEWS/3rd Hour of TODAY

Also quite fashionable was designer Stacey Bendet and Paris Jackson, who hung out with her pal, Caroline D'Amore, as the Pizza Girl served up pies to guests in custom alice + olivia-designed pizza boxes at the fashion brand's FriendsWithYou collab launch party.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Justin Beiber was spotted heading back to his Rolls-Royce at BOA in West Hollywood after a meeting with Jeff Jones, the CEO of an influencer engagement app called Mavens List, and the singer's manager, Scooter Braun, about having the Canadian crooner be the first celebrity to join the app.

Anthony Monterotti

Kelsey Grammer visited Keep Memory Alive's Event Center campus in Las Vegas on Oct. 30 to learn about the services and care being provided to patients and caregivers of neurological disorders at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Denise Truscello

On the music front, Fitz and the Tantrums performed an intimate concert for an exclusive audience of Hilton Honors Members at the new Conrad Washington, D.C., luxury hotel on Nov. 8.

Koury Angelo/Getty Images for Hilton

And Nas looked dapper at his Haute Living cover celebration, presented by Watches of Switzerland in New York City on Nov. 11, where guests enjoyed specialty cocktails by Hennessy.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Also out and about was Jameela Jamil, who co-hosted the Credit Karma Savings launch event on Nov. 6.

Ilya Savenok Photography

On Nov. 7, Tyler Cameron took part in a surprise meet-and-greet at the University of Georgia, where Bumble users got the chance to meet the Bachelor Nation star.

Emiline Myers

Meanwhile, the Queen of Versailles star Jackie Siegel and her husband, David Siegel, were joined by their close friend, Kimberly Friedmutter, at an Evening to Save Lives at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas on Oct. 25. The evening marked the couple's first gala fundraiser for the Victoria Siegel Foundation, a charity that aims to put a stop to the teen opioid crises in America.

Brad Friedmutter

Plus, AARP announced that Annette Bening will be the recipient of the Career Achievement Honor at AARP The Magazine’s 19th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards on Jan. 11, 2020, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. The ceremony will be broadcast on Great Performances, premiering on PBS on Jan. 19.



