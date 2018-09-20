Party time!

Celebrities flocked to Avenue Los Angeles to let loose at Samsung Galaxy’s “Celebrating the Culture” post-Emmy’s bash in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday. Host of the night, Issa Rae, showed up with first-time Emmy winner Tiffany Haddish, after hitting up the star-studded Governors Ball.

Rae’s Insecure castmates Yvonne Orji, Amanda Seales and Kendrick Sampson also came out to show support. This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown was also spotted posing for photos with rapper Wale during the bash. Near the end of the night, Dave Chappelle surprised partygoers by jumping behind the DJ booth and singing along to “Killing Me Softly.”

Premium chocolatier Lindt Chocolate proudly made its Emmy Awards debut on Sunday! They transformed the green room into The Lindt Chocolate Lounge, a luxurious backstage sanctuary where Emmy nominees, presenters and special guests were able to relax before going onstage and celebrating.

The lounge was packed all night with celebs including Tina Fey, James Corden, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Kristen Bell, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel and the cast of Queer Eye. Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan fielded congrats from Gina Rodriguez, Larry David and Ben Stiller while Darren Criss — who won an Emmy for his leading role on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — was congratulated by castmate Ricky Martin. Angela Bassett enjoyed the night with friends including Haddish, Taraji P. Henson and Emmy winner Samira Wiley.

Reese Witherspoon kicked off her Whiskey in a Teacup book tour at the Town Hall Theater in New York City on Sept. 17. The Oscar-winning actress looked adorable while wearing the same Draper James lace dress she sports on the cover, just in a different color. "It’s like my mother always says," Witherspoon shared with the crowd. "If you like something, buy it in a couple of colors."

On Sept. 18, Cuba Gooding Jr. celebrated his return to Chicago on Broadway at The Chatwal in New York City. The Oscar-winning actor will reprise his role of Billy Flynn beginning Oct. 6.

Edgar Ramirez, Ryan Murphy, Penelope Cruz and Darren Criss celebrated their Emmy wins with The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story cast and crew at the Fox networks after-party presented by Dobel Tequila at Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 17.

Portia de Rossi joined Restoration Hardware CEO Gary Friedman to help celebrate the Unveiling of Restoration Hardware New York. Other notable guests at the bash included Nicky Hilton, Ryan Seacrest, Martha Stewart, Nina Agdal, Sara and Erin Foster.

Emily Ratajkowski arrived at the grand opening of FOUND Hotel in Chicago, Illinios, presented by The h.wood Group, over the weekend. The model rocked in Jacqemus shoes and earrings to the opening, which she paired with a chic Rose Milk suit.

Post Malone was one of the many performers as the Music Midtown Festival kicked off at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sept 15. The festival featured additional performances from Fall Out Boy, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Kacey Musgraves, BØRNS and The Revivalists.

On Sept. 14, the Bachelor’s Lauren Bushnell stepped out as Fashion Island and SIMPLY kicked off StyleWeekOC with a VIP dinner at Fig and Olive in Newport Beach, California. Guests enjoyed a fashion show featuring fall trends, and enjoyed specialty cocktails by Effen vodka.

After throwing out the first pitch and singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at Wrigley Field for the Chicago Cubs game on Sept. 12, Kevin Hart stopped by the soon-to-open TAO Chicago where he was treated to a private sneak peek of the new restaurant ahead of its official opening on Monday. The Night School star previewed tastings by Chef Mike Armstrong and was the first person to lay eyes on the sprawling new River North eatery.

Hart arrived straight from the game with members of his team and took over the skybox for a private meal overlooking the brand new dining room. Owners kept the kitchen open specially for the 39-year-old actor, and made sure several TAO specialties hit the table including Crispy Rice Tuna, Cantonese Cauliflower, Fried Rice, Chicken Wing Lollipops and Satay of Chilean Sea Bass. Hart even took a few orders of Chicken Wing Lollipops and Satay of Chilean Sea Bass to go before leaving the new TAO outpost.

Katie Holmes stepped aboard the alice + olivia Fashion Yacht powered by Booking.com as Stacey Bendet showcased the Spring ‘19 collection, “Passport to Wonderland,” at Pier59 Studios during New York Fashion Week.

Teyana Taylor attended NYLON's 2018 Rebel Fashion Party at Rose Bar at The Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City.

Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott attended KP Groom’s opening party in Dallas Texas, where in addition to grooming, they sell SparkleDog. At the event, guests enjoyed a curation of art from HG Contemporary and sipped on cocktails from Tequila Ciudad and Illegal Mezcal.

Rae Sremmurd performed a 10-song set at Slate in New York City after opening for Childish Gambino’s This Is America tour stop at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 14.

Queer Eye stars Tan France and Antoni Porowski teamed up with Excedrin to help launch the brand’s Commuter, Bad Date and Adulting Limited Editions in New York City.

On Sept. 13, celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis hosted dinner in New York City, as part of her partnership with Lagostina for the Sunday Dinner campaign and the launch of their 4 Qt. Signature Dutch Oven.

Rosario Dawson was spotted looking comfy wearing California footwear brand Sanuk’s new boot, the Puff 'N Chill backstage at her Studio 189 show during New York Fashion Week.

Olivia Culpo stepped out in New York City wearing a custom 100% DKNY T-shirt from the fall 2018 campaign.

Iconic U.K. Kitchen Appliance Brand RUSSELL HOBBS landed Stateside with actress Kate Beckinsale at Launch Party at NOMO Kitchen in New York City.

Whitney Port was also spotted in New York City with the Mrs. Meyer’s Compassion Flower Hand Soap, aimed to help grow kindness in classrooms.

Teresa Guidice enjoyed some girl time with her bestie, Rosana, at the newest luxury resort to hit Los Cabos, Le Blanc Spa Resort. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star pampered herself at the spa and relaxed poolside.

Director John Waters hosted a weekend away for his fans at Club Getaway in Kent, Connecticut.

Olivia Wilde supported the launch of the Thomas & Friends and United Nations collaboration in New York City on Sept. 9.

On Sept. 7, Geena Davis attended a private dinner hosted by Lyft at Sotto in downtown Toronto, Canada, in honor of the documentary This Changes Everything. The film, which is directed by Tom Donahue, had its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Bohemian Rhapsody stars Rami Malek, Gwilym Lee and Joe Mazzello stepped out for a VIP reception at Juniper Cocktail Lounge at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 5. The party was hosted by Houston Hospitality’s Jonnie and Mark Houston, who will open On The Record nightclub, at the resort over New Year’s weekend.

