'Star Trek: Discovery' Announces Season 4 Premiere Date

Four months after dropping the trailer, Star Trek: Discovery has a premiere date for season 4.

The flagship series will finally launch its long-delayed new season on Thursday, Nov. 18 on Paramount+, it was announced Wednesday evening during the global live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration. Episodes will drop weekly, as they have in seasons past.

Additionally, fans were treated to a sneak peek at the upcoming installment, introduced virtually by star Sonequa Martin-Green, as well as a new image featuring Martin-Green's Michael Burnham in the captain's chair.

Season 4 of Discovery finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the USS Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala and Blu del Barrio.

