It's Captain Burnham to you.
Star Trek: Discovery is less than one week away from returning with its fourth season on Paramount+, and only ET has the exclusive first look at Michael Burnham, who was promoted in the season 3 finale, in the captain's chair of the USS Discovery.
In the official season 4 photos, Burnham rocks the Starfleet uniform as she poses in Discovery's main bay and takes a deserved seat in the iconic captain's chair.
Burnham taking the lead of Discovery is groundbreaking for the Star Trek franchise, as she is the first Black, female captain in its 55-year history.
See the photos, exclusively on ET, below.
The new season of Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the USS Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.
The series stars Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala and Blu del Barrio.
Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery kicks off Thursday, Nov. 18 on Paramount+. For more, watch below.
ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.
