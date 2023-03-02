'Star Trek: Discovery' to Wrap Up With Season 5

Star Trek: Discovery is blasting off for one last adventure.

The Paramount+ series, which is led by Sonequa Martin-Green, will officially end with the upcoming fifth and final season in early 2024, it was announced Thursday. Discovery kick-started the current era of the Star Trek TV universe across the Paramount family, and there are plans to celebrate the series with celebrations and appearances worldwide over the coming year.

The final season will find Captain Michael Burnham (Martin-Green) and the crew of the USS Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well -- dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

The ensemble includes Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and Callum Keith Rennie. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise are co-showrunners for the final season.

“As lifelong fans of Star Trek, it has been an immense honor and privilege to help bring Star Trek: Discovery to the world. The Trek universe means so much to so many -- including us -- and we couldn’t be prouder of everything Discovery has contributed to its legacy, particularly with representation. If just one person sees themselves, or the possibilities for their future, in a new way because of Discovery, then we think we’d have made Gene Roddenberry very proud," Kurtzman and Paradise said in a joint statement.

“Of course, there would be no Discovery without Sonequa Martin-Green and the extraordinary team of artists, both in front of and behind the camera, who have brought this show to life," the pair noted. "Their passion and determination to make every episode special has been deeply inspiring; so too has their love and support for one another and their genuine love for Star Trek. Discovery has truly become a family over the years -- and we couldn’t be more grateful to be part of it."

Kurtzman and Paradise went on to thank the fans for being part of the "incredible journey." "Your love for these characters and your excitement for every episode, every season, has meant the world to us. We can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been working on for this final season; we appreciate your patience in the meantime and trust us when we say it’ll be worth the wait. We love you all!" they said, signing off with the iconic line, "Live long and prosper."

Martin-Green, for her part, reflected on her time on Discovery, opening her statement by calling her journey with the show "mind-blowing."

“I’m astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew and remarkable writing team," she said. "To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I’m deeply grateful. I’m also deeply grateful for the creative collaboration with our showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, as well as Olatunde Osunsanmi and the incomparable team of executive producers. I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of Trek with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans. The fans welcomed us into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of Trek and an entire entertainment platform, and we’ll never forget it. [Sixty-five] episodes later, here’s to the entire company of Star Trek: Discovery, to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans and to all those who envision a better future. Let’s fly… ”

Last February, Martin-Green reflected on her history-making legacy on Discovery as her character, Michael, became the first Black female captain in the franchise's history.

"It was exhilarating, it was solidifying, it was cementing and fulfilling in so many ways," Martin-Green shared with ET. "I felt as if I had arrived, or sort of reached the pinnacle of what this season is about."

The actress, who is also a producer on Discovery, credited her character's strength and tenacity, which she says has only gotten stronger over time.

"One of the things I love the most about the character of Michael Burnham is there’s this power, this grit, this heart, and there’s such a rawness there," she said. "I’m always ready to jump in and get down and dirty, which I love."

The first four seasons of Star Trek: Discovery are streaming now on Paramount+.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Star Trek: Discovery': See Burnham in Captain's Chair in First Look

'Star Trek: Discovery' Announces Season 4 Premiere Date

'Star Trek: Discovery' Debuts Season 4 Trailer

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Couple Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp Say ‘Everyone Is Capable of Being a Hero’ This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery