Time for Star Trek: Discovery's last mission.

Paramount+'s outgoing Star Trek series debuted an action-packed first look from the upcoming fifth and final season at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. The five-minute jam-packed scene features Sonequa Martin-Green's Captain Michael Burnham and introduces new cast members Callum Keith Rennie as Captain Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak and Eve Harlow as Moll.

In the clip, Burnham flies through space after being sucked through a wormhole following a tense confrontation. She comes in contact with Captain Rayner, who helps Burnham deal with a... rather pressing issue.

Season 5 finds Captain Burnham and the USS Discovery crew uncovering a mystery that will send them on an adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well -- dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

Watch the Star Trek: Discovery first look below.

Also starring in season 5 are Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Blu del Barrio (Adira).

Paramount+ announced in March that Star Trek: Discovery would be signing off after the fifth season.

ET spoke with Martin-Green shortly after the news was announced about saying goodbye to the Star Trek universe.

"It's been a roller-coaster of emotions and I haven't even spoken about it publicly yet because it's a lot to process. It’s a lot to process, but I am overwhelmed with gratitude. Gratitude and peace and I'm quite excited," the actress said in March. "We have a little bit more to do. There's more to be done before it's time to release season 5 to everyone. But I'm overwhelmed. We're sending all these messages of love and nostalgic texts back and forth to each other because it's a lot. It's a lot to feel right now. I'm very grateful."

Martin-Green promised longtime fans of the series will be satisfied with the way everything ends.

"It’s exciting to to wrap it up, right? And so every aspect of the story in season 5 is that much more special because we know it's the last," she teased, promising "we are" going out with a bang. "You know that for sure."

The first four seasons of Star Trek: Discovery are streaming now on Paramount+. Season 5 is expected to premiere in early 2024.

