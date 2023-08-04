The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds crew found themselves in one of their strangest worlds yet -- the world of musicals!

The penultimate episode of Strange New Worlds season 2 was released on Thursday, in which the occupants of the USS Enterprise spontaneously broke into song, making for a hilarious and heartfelt new adventure.

"I do believe that this is going be seen as one of the great Star Trek episodes...It's such a cool concept," says Anson Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike, in ET's exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the epic episode. "It's not a musical episode, it's an episode about very real people being stuck in a musical experience."

"I feel like it's something we've all been praying for and waiting for," agrees Rebecca Romijn, who stars as First Officer Una Chin-Riley.

One of the most entertaining parts of the episode is the characters' utter confusion about the circumstances they find themselves in -- often singing about how confused they are to be singing.

"It's still very grounded and Star Trek," shares Ethan Peck, who stars as the latest iteration of the franchise's iconic science officer, Spock. "We're all approaching it with scientific minds and inquiry."

The episode was especially thrilling for the Strange New Worlds cast members who have musical theater backgrounds, like Celia Rose Gooding, who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2020 for originating the role of Frankie Healy in Jagged Little Pill.

In the clip, Gooding shares how they love "storytelling through music," noting that the musical setting for the episode allowed their character, cadet Nyota Uhura, to express her feelings and solidify her place among the Enterprise crew.

"It's probably one of my favorite episodes of the entire season," Gooding raves. "You see Uhura sing, and finally really, really relish the fact that she has an essential place and an essential role in how the Enterprise functions."

"Pike, in this episode, calls her the voice of the Enterprise, and I find that so sweet, because that really is what she is," they continue. "She is the person who keeps the entire crew connected, and she has a way to tapping into the humanity of each of the crew members, and really using that as a way to weave us together into this beautiful family."

The episode features 10 original songs, all of which are included in the soundtrack that's now available on all music streaming platforms.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams on Paramount+. The show's season 2 finale premieres next Thursday, Aug. 10.

